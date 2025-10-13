A Nigerian man living in Ghana expressed surprise at how drivers obeyed traffic lights without police presence

The Nigerian compared the discipline in Accra to his home country, where he said motorists often ignore red lights

Netizens reacted to his trending video, with some defending Nigerian cities while others praised Ghana’s orderliness

A Nigerian based in Ghana has stirred reactions on social media over his admiration and surprise at the level of order and discipline among Ghanaian drivers.

In a video trending on social media, an unnamed Nigerian praised the high level of obedience to traffic laws among drivers in Ghana, even without supervision from the authorities.

Nigerian man praises traffic discipline in Ghana

He contrasted this with his home country, Nigeria. According to him, despite the absence of police officers, all vehicles, including motorbikes, waited patiently at the red light. He claimed that in Nigeria, drivers would often ignore traffic signals.

His observation was that Nigerian drivers continue with their journey regardless of the traffic light signal, unless a police officer is physically present to enforce the law.

He said:

"It is red, so everybody is standing, only in Accra. If it's in Nigeria now, whether it is red, it is green, everybody will... every car will be going. Every car will be going.

If it's in Nigeria now, unless a policeman is there."

The Nigerian man, who was in Accra, was so impressed by the display of civic responsibility that he declared Ghanaians a civilised society.

"This is Ghana, bro. I told you that these people are civilised, and they regulate their traffic lights very well. They are very, very civilised. See everybody standing, nobody is moving, not even motorbikes. Everybody just waits," he added.

When the traffic lights turned green and the cars began to move in an orderly fashion, his excitement peaked. He enthusiastically chanted, "Ghana to the world!" and "Ghanaians are winning!" celebrating what he saw as a clear and positive difference in societal behaviour.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nigerian's Ghana traffic amazement

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@dj_imara wrote:

"Not Tamale, though."

@Freeblithe commented:

"I live in Abuja, and it’s very organised, the Nigerians who come to Ghana are mostly Lagosians. They don’t understand orderliness in Lagos. Lagos is actually the outlier in Nigeria. but unfortunately carries weight as a business powerhouse."

@AChelsea4ever said:

"Respecting traffic lights in Ghana, especially in Ho, is the best I have seen in the country, and Mampomteng and Ejura are the worst I have ever seen in the country."

@_bee420 commented:

"Nigerians follow traffic lights as well; they are cameras mounted on most traffic lights, so if you break the law, you’ll see your fine (penalty) boldly when you want to renew your paper registrations."

Nigerian speaks about stable electricity in Ghana

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian man currently living in Ghana bragged about the country's stable electricity.

The man expressed pride at relocating and teased his countrymen about Nigeria's inability to provide stable electricity to its citizens.

While expressing his delight in the trending video, he compared himself to people living abroad, stressing that life in Ghana was good enough for him to consider the West African country "abroad".

