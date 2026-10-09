The US Department of State issued a formal warning to American dual nationals about compulsory military service obligations in foreign countries

Federal officials warned that enforcement can begin the moment a dual citizen arrives in their secondary country of citizenship

The Department of State also flagged additional risks including exit bans, restricted US consular access, and forced citizenship renunciation

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American dual nationals could face a serious and immediate legal obligation the moment they land in a country where they also hold citizenship, the United States Department of State has cautioned.

The federal government published the warning through its official travel portal, Travel.State.Gov, as part of broader guidance on the legal complexities facing people who carry passports from two nations simultaneously.

US names one service that dual citizens may be required to do In a foreign country if they travel. Photo credit: Win McNamee & Tetra Images/Winslow Productions/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Military service can be triggered upon arrival

At the heart of the advisory is a stark reminder: compulsory military service in a foreign country is not a risk reserved for long-term residents.

According to the Department of State, foreign governments may enforce conscription laws on dual nationals the instant they cross the border, and in some cases even when attempting to leave.

The obligation is tied to citizenship status, not to how long a person has lived in that country.

Officials reinforced that holding dual nationality means being bound by the laws of both countries at the same time.

The privileges of a second passport come paired with legal responsibilities that some travellers may not have anticipated or researched before booking their trip.

Additional hazards for dual nationals travelling abroad

The Department of State outlined several further complications beyond military duty. Dual nationals may find themselves subject to unexpected exit bans, preventing them from leaving a country freely.

They may also have restricted access to US consular services while overseas, since some foreign governments do not recognise their American nationality.

Certain countries require individuals to formally register any foreign citizenship they hold. Others go further, prohibiting dual nationality altogether.

In those jurisdictions, authorities can demand that a person formally renounce their US or foreign citizenship if the dual status is discovered.

Passport and compliance rules for US citizens

The Department of State reiterated that all American citizens, regardless of any other nationality, must use a valid US passport when entering or leaving the United States.

This rule applies to minors as well. Children who hold American citizenship cannot be admitted to the US on a foreign visa, even if their parents have not yet formally registered their citizenship.

Federal officials strongly urged anyone who holds dual nationality, or who is considering naturalising in another country, to thoroughly research the laws of every nation involved before travelling.

They recommended consulting US embassy and consulate websites for lists of local legal professionals who specialise in international dual nationality matters.

US releases salaries for nurses and doctors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the US Bureau of Labour Statistics had published its Occupational Outlook Handbook with projected job growth and pay data for 2025 to 2035.

Registered nurses ranked among the top 20 occupations expected to gain the most new jobs in the United States over the decade.

The handbook listed median annual salaries for key healthcare roles, disclosing a wide pay gap between support staff and clinical professional.

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Source: YEN.com.gh