The US Bureau of Labour Statistics published its Occupational Outlook Handbook with projected job growth and pay data for 2025 to 2035

Registered nurses ranked among the top 20 occupations expected to gain the most new jobs in the United States over the decade

The handbook listed median annual salaries for key healthcare roles, revealing a wide pay gap between support staff and clinical professionals

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The United States Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) has released updated earnings figures for healthcare workers in America, offering a detailed look at what professionals across the sector can expect to earn annually.

The data is drawn from the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook, August 2026 edition, which covers employment projections and median pay across a broad range of industries.

US BLS projections for 2025–2035 show healthcare salaries from $35,800 for aides to $132,300 for nurse practitioners Image credit: Anna Moneymaker, Twenty47studio/Getty Images

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The handbook serves as a reference tool for jobseekers, students, and career advisers, and is updated on a regular basis to reflect current labour market conditions.

Healthcare salaries and job growth in US

Among the most notable findings, registered nurses are projected to add 194,700 new positions between 2025 and 2035, placing them firmly within the top tier of occupations expected to see the highest numeric employment growth in the country over that period.

The median annual pay figures for key healthcare roles are as follows: home health and personal care aides earn $35,800 per year; medical assistants earn $45,690 per year; registered nurses earn $97,550 per year; and nurse practitioners earn $132,300 per year.

The earnings gap between entry-level healthcare support roles and licensed clinical professionals is considerable, with nurse practitioners taking home nearly four times what home health aides earn annually.

What the BLS data shows across sectors

Healthcare roles account for a substantial share of projected job growth over the coming decade, but the handbook also highlights strong performance in other industries.

Software developers, for instance, are projected to add 174,700 new jobs over the same period, with a median annual salary of $135,980, making them among the highest earners on the list alongside general and operations managers.

The full breakdown of all 20 occupations with the highest projected numeric employment growth, along with corresponding salary figures, is available directly through the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook.

UK announces NHS doctor salaries by grade

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom has announced the official salary breakdown for doctors employed under the NHS junior doctor contract in England.

The figures come from the NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024 and apply to doctors working a standard 40-hour week.

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Source: YEN.com.gh