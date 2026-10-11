Political scientist Dr Kwame Asah Asante has explained why NPP delegates chose Kojo Bamba as their new First Vice Chairman

Bamba won the position at the party's National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on October 3, polling 3,116 votes against 12 rivals

Dr Asah Asante warned that ballot security alone will not determine the NPP's fortunes at the 2028 general election

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A political analyst has attributed the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) choice of Kojo Bamba as First Vice Chairman to delegate concerns about the safety of party ballots on election day.

Dr Kwame Asah Asante, a political scientist at the University of Ghana, assessed TV3's The Key Points on Saturday, October 10.

Political Analyst Asah Asante explains why NPP delegates voted for Kojo Bamba. Photo credit: @twinsdntbeg.

Source: Twitter

Why NPP delegates voted for Kojo Bamba

He argued that while security featured prominently in delegates' minds during the vote, it would not be sufficient on its own to rescue the party at the next general election.

"The NPP voted for Kojo Bamba because they have concerns about the protection of their ballots on election day," Dr Asah Asante said. "Security is very important, but the economy and unemployment will determine the outcome," he added.

Bamba, whose legal name is Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, secured the First Vice Chairman position at the NPP's National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on October 3, 2026. He polled 3,116 votes, outpacing 12 other aspirants to claim the post.

His campaign centred on a pledge to safeguard party members and ensure ballot integrity at polling stations and collation centres nationwide, a message that clearly resonated with many of the delegates present.

The TikTok video is below:

Kojo Bamba's background and Delta Force ties

Bamba's election has attracted considerable attention beyond the party, largely because of his previous association with Delta Force, a pro-NPP vigilante group.

In 2017, members of the group entered the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and forcibly removed a regional security coordinator from his office, an incident that led to arrests and court proceedings.

His ascent to a senior party position has prompted questions about the signal such an appointment sends, though Dr Asah Asante's remarks suggest that delegates were primarily focused on a practical concern: keeping their votes safe from interference on polling day.

The analyst's broader warning, however, places the ballot security debate in perspective.

With the 2028 general election approaching, he indicated that economic conditions and unemployment levels are likely to carry more weight with the Ghanaian electorate than the party's internal security arrangements.

Kojo Bamba spotted at the recent held NPP delegates' conference. Photo credit: @twinsdntbeg.

Source: Facebook

Kojo Bamba discusses his relationship with Nana B

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Kojo Bamba the NPP’s National Delegates Conference.

The new First National Vice Chairman also rejected claims that he had accepted a bribe to step down, as he outlined his focus on strengthening the party’s grassroots structures ahead of the 2028 elections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh