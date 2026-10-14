Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced a sweeping week-long crackdown on residency, labour and border violations from October 1 to 7, 2026

Authorities arrested 13,889 foreigners, with Ethiopian nationals making up 66% of those caught crossing the border illegally

Over 33,000 expatriates were undergoing formal legal proceedings, with facilitators facing prison terms of up to 15 years

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Saudi Arabia carried out one of its largest single-week immigration enforcement operations in recent memory, arresting 13,889 people and deporting 10,431 residents between October 1 and 7, 2026, the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior confirmed on Saturday, October 11, 2026.

Saudi Arabia arrests 13,889 people in a week-long crackdown on residency, labour and border violations. Image credit: EvgeniyShkolenko/iStock, Anadolu Agency

Source: UGC

The joint inspection campaigns, conducted in partnership with several government agencies, targeted individuals found to be in breach of the country's residency, labour and border security regulations.

Breakdown of who was arrested

Of the total number detained, 6,785 faced residency violation charges, 3,394 were held for breaching labour laws, and 3,710 were accused of border security offences.

An additional 1,382 people were caught attempting to enter the Kingdom through illegal channels.

According to Gulf News, Ethiopian nationals made up 66% of those apprehended at the borders, with Yemeni nationals accounting for 33% and other nationalities comprising the remaining 1%.

Authorities also caught 34 individuals attempting to exit Saudi Arabia through unauthorised routes, while 21 others were detained for facilitating violations, including providing transport, shelter or employment to undocumented individuals.

More than 33,000 facing legal proceedings

Saudi authorities confirmed that 33,113 expatriates, comprising 30,438 men and 2,675 women, were undergoing formal procedures to enforce the country's immigration and residency laws at the time of the announcement.

Of this group, 18,947 were referred to their home countries' diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 4,596 were directed to make arrangements for their departure.

The Ministry of Interior issued a firm warning to those who shelter, transport or employ undocumented individuals, stating that offenders face prison terms of up to 15 years and fines of as much as SR1 million.

Vehicles and properties used to facilitate such activities are also subject to confiscation.

Residents with information about suspected violations were urged to contact the emergency line 911, which operates across Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

6 Saudi Arabia Premium Residency options available

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia officially outlined six premium residency options available to foreign nationals, offering a structured pathway for people who wish to live and build a future in the Kingdom.

The programme covers a broad range of profiles, making it relevant to investors, entrepreneurs, property owners, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh