The Australian government officially named 23 temporary visa subclasses whose holders are entitled to a free English language service upon arrival

The Adult Migrant English Program covers over 300 locations nationwide and includes face-to-face, remote, and app-based learning options

Eligible visa holders who arrived after October 2020 must meet strict registration and completion deadlines to access the programme

The Australian government has published a formal list of 23 temporary visa subclasses whose holders are entitled to free English language training through the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP), a flagship settlement scheme designed to help new arrivals integrate into Australian society.

The programme offers flexible learning options across approximately 300 service locations throughout the country, covering face-to-face instruction, remote learning, and app-based modules.

Australia lists 23 visa types whose holders qualify for free English training. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images.

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To reduce barriers to participation, free childcare is also available to parents with young dependents while they attend classes.

The 23 visa subclasses that qualify

The eligible visa subclasses span a wide range of immigration categories. Provisional business and investor visas include Subclasses 160, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, and 188.

Partner and family visas cover Subclasses 309, 820, 310, and the dependent child Subclass 445.

Regional and employer-sponsored pathways include Subclasses 489, 491, 494, 475, 487, and 495.

Protection, refugee, and humanitarian categories include Subclasses 060, 449, 785, 786, 790, and 850.

Notably, some of these subclasses have been formally repealed over the years but continue to appear on the official eligibility register for the language programme.

Who can participate and key deadlines

To qualify, applicants must generally be 18 years or older with little to no English proficiency. Those aged between 15 and 17 may be considered under exceptional circumstances.

For participants whose eligible visas commenced after 1 October 2020, the government has set firm administrative timelines.

According to official guidelines, participants "must register with an AMEP provider within six months, begin their course within 12 months, and complete it within five years."

Additionally, eligible migrants who receive welfare support through Centrelink can satisfy their mutual obligation requirements under Workforce Australia simply by actively enrolling in and attending the language programme, making AMEP a practical option for those navigating resettlement while managing financial support.

Australia lists student visa family rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs had announced updates to its Student visa (subclass 500) and Student Guardian visa (subclass 590) rules.

The new regulations, which were set to take effect on 2 October 2026, affected four categories of student visa applicants already on Australian soil.

Nigerian and other African students who were studying in Australia or planning to enrol were among those urged to review the changes early.

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Source: YEN.com.gh