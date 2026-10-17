Oman Announces List of 10 Dos And Don'ts For Foreigners Visiting Country

The Sultanate of Oman's Foreign Ministry published an official travel advisory outlining rules for international visitors

The guidelines cover dress codes, photography restrictions, drone licensing, and alcohol consumption laws in Oman

Tourists visiting Oman must also observe strict public conduct rules during Ramadan, regardless of their religion

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The Sultanate of Oman has released an official list of behavioural guidelines for foreign visitors, covering everything from dress codes to drone regulations, as the country moves to protect its cultural heritage while welcoming international tourists.

The Foreign Ministry published the travel advisory to help visitors understand local customs, legal boundaries, and security expectations before and during their stay in the Gulf nation.

Oman announces list of 10 dos and don'ts for foreigners visiting the country. Photo credit: Antoine Gyori & SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cultural etiquette every visitor should know

Travellers are expected to dress modestly, particularly in public spaces and religious sites. Loud or disruptive conduct is discouraged, and visitors must avoid making inappropriate hand gestures, which can carry very different meanings in Omani society.

Photography comes with clear boundaries. Capturing scenic landscapes is generally fine, but visitors must seek permission before photographing individuals.

Taking pictures of government buildings or military installations is strictly forbidden. Anyone wishing to fly a drone or any remote-controlled aerial device must first obtain a valid licence from the relevant authorities.

Laws on alcohol, smoking, and personal safety

Oman's legal framework around alcohol differs considerably from that of many Western countries.

Drinking is only permitted at licensed establishments, including hotels, restaurants, and clubs, and is limited to those aged 21 and above.

Being visibly intoxicated or consuming alcohol in a public space is treated as a serious offence.

E-cigarettes are entirely banned in Oman. Their import and use are both illegal, meaning visitors should leave such devices at home before travelling.

During Ramadan, the rules apply to everyone on Omani soil. Both Muslims and non-Muslims are expected to refrain from eating, drinking, or smoking in public while daylight hours are in effect.

Violating this is not simply a matter of social disapproval but carries legal consequences.

On matters of personal safety, the advisory recommends that tourists keep their passports, cash, and valuables stored securely at all times, either in a closed bag or locked in a hotel safe.

Oman as safe but rule-bound destination

Oman has built a strong reputation as one of the most stable and hospitable destinations in the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministry's advisory is not intended to discourage visits but to ensure that travellers arrive informed and leave with positive experiences, having respected the country's laws and traditions throughout their stay.

Oman sets minimum leave for workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Oman's labour regulations guaranteed workers a minimum of 30 fully paid annual leave days each year.

The country also set aside six additional emergency leave days annually, which employees could not waive under any circumstances.

African expatriates working in Oman needed to understand a key six-month qualifying rule before accessing their annual leave.

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Source: YEN.com.gh