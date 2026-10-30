The UK government published full eligibility rules for dependants of Skilled Worker visa holders, covering financial, relationship, and suitability requirements

Partners must be aged 18 or over and meet minimum savings thresholds, while certain Skilled Worker sponsors face additional restrictions on bringing dependants

Approved dependants are permitted to work and study in the UK but cannot access public funds for the duration of their stay

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The United Kingdom government has published detailed eligibility rules governing how partners and children of Skilled Worker visa holders can join them in the country, outlining financial thresholds, documentary obligations, and the conditions attached to any visa granted.

The rules, set out on the UK government's official immigration guidance page, apply to applicants both inside and outside the UK.

UK government guidance sets out Skilled Worker dependent visa eligibility, including savings thresholds, sponsor restrictions & work rights for families. Image credit: WPA Pool, Popartic/Getty Images

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How to apply as a dependant

Those applying from abroad must submit a dependant partner visa or dependant child visa application through the gov.uk platform, while applicants already in the UK follow a separate permission-to-stay route.

In both cases, the Skilled Worker must hold valid permission on that visa route, or be applying simultaneously, before any dependant's application can be considered.

Partners must be at least 18 years old at the point of application. Those already in the UK seeking permission to stay must also not have held their most recent leave as a visitor, short-term student, seasonal worker, or domestic worker in a private household.

Financial thresholds and documentary requirements

Applicants who have lived in the UK on a valid visa for 12 consecutive months or more are exempt from demonstrating savings. All others must show that sufficient funds are available, either held by the applicant, the Skilled Worker, or any lawfully present parent, or certified by the Skilled Worker's employer sponsor.

The minimum savings required are £285 for a dependant partner, £315 for the first dependant child, and £200 for each additional child. These funds must have been maintained for a continuous 28-day period immediately before the application date and must be entirely separate from any funds the Skilled Worker is already using to satisfy their own financial requirement.

Where the Skilled Worker is sponsored under certain care-related occupation codes, additional restrictions determine whether dependants can be brought at all, based on when the worker's original permission was granted.

Dependant partners of Skilled Workers in specific occupations listed under SW 16.1 must also submit a criminal record certificate from every country in which they resided for 12 months or more during the 10 years preceding the application, provided they were aged 18 or over at the time.

Conditions after approval

Once approved, a dependant partner receives permission ending on the same date as the Skilled Worker's leave, or for three years if the Skilled Worker is being granted settlement. A dependant child's permission runs until the earliest-expiring leave of either parent lapses, unless both parents are settled or British citizens, in which case the child is granted three years.

All dependants granted permission are barred from accessing public funds. However, they are free to work, including in self-employment and voluntary roles, with the exception of professional sports or coaching positions. Study is also permitted, subject to the Academic Technology Approval Scheme condition for those aged 18 and over.

Applications that fail to meet validity requirements may be rejected outright without further consideration. Those refused have the right to seek an Administrative Review under Appendix AR.

UK university opens 2027 scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Bristol had opened applications for its Think Big Scholarship programme.

The university has committed up to £5 million to the scheme for the 2027 intake, with awards available at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

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Source: YEN.com.gh