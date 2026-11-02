The Canadian government published official guidance outlining who qualifies to study in Canada without obtaining a study permit

Short-term students, minor children, construction apprentices, and foreign armed forces members are among those listed under the exemptions

Each exemption carries specific conditions, and some exempt categories may still benefit from holding a valid study permit

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The Canadian government has released official guidance identifying the categories of foreign nationals who are permitted to study in the country without first obtaining a study permit.

While a valid study permit is generally required before any foreigner can enrol in a Canadian educational institution, the government has outlined eight distinct situations in which the permit is not compulsory.

Canada explains who can study without a study permit, including short-term students. Image credit: Karen Vardanian, ALEXIS AUBIN/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for a study permit exemption

Short-term students whose programmes last six months or less are exempt, as are family or staff members of foreign representatives accredited by Global Affairs Canada, provided their embassy confirms eligibility with the department.

Members of a foreign armed force from a country designated under the Visiting Forces Act may also study without a permit, on condition that they are in Canada on official duties and hold a letter of acceptance from Canada's Department of National Defence.

People with Registered Indian status in Canada are exempt regardless of whether they hold citizenship in another country. Minor children who are refugees or refugee claimants, whose parents are refugees, permanent residents, or Canadian citizens, or who are attending preschool, primary, or secondary school, also fall within the exemptions.

Temporary residents or asylum seekers enrolled in French language and cultural integration courses in Quebec qualify, as do temporary residents taking settlement and integration courses offered by a provincial or territorial government.

Construction apprentices who hold a valid work permit, are employed in an eligible construction occupation, and have an apprenticeship agreement registered with the relevant provincial or territorial authority round out the list.

Foreign nationals on a valid work permit may additionally study without a study permit, provided the programme does not exceed six months. In such cases, study authorisation runs for up to six months or until the work permit expires, whichever comes first.

Why minor children may still benefit from study permit

Despite the broad exemption for minor children, the Canadian government noted that holding a valid study permit can offer practical advantages.

These include access to a secondary school co-op work permit, eligibility for social services in certain provinces or territories, and the flexibility to move between education levels without submitting a fresh application.

Once a minor child reaches the age of majority, which is 18 or 19 years old depending on the province or territory, they are required to obtain a study permit if they intend to continue studying in Canada.

Canada sets eTA application requirements for citizens of 2 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had revised the requirements that citizens of two countries must meet before applying for an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

The government confirmed that nationals of Romania and Bulgaria who hold valid United States visas or have previously held Canadian visas are now eligible to apply for an eTA.

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Source: YEN.com.gh