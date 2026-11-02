Poland announced five categories of foreigners who cannot apply for a residence permit through its online system

The restrictions affect specific groups of foreign nationals, raising questions about alternative application routes

Authorities outlined which applicants must follow a different process to regularise their stay in the country

Poland has announced five categories of foreign nationals who are not eligible to apply for a residence permit through its online platform, drawing attention from migrants and immigration observers across the globe.

The Polish government published the guidelines to clarify which groups of applicants must use alternative channels when seeking to regularise their stay in the country, rather than relying on the digital system that many foreigners have come to depend on.

Poland names 5 categories of foreigners barred from applying for its residence permit online. Photo credit: Hinterhaus Productions & syahrir maulana/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who cannot apply online in Poland

According to the announcement, the five categories of foreigners excluded from the online application process include those whose cases involve certain legal complexities or documentation requirements that the digital system cannot adequately accommodate.

These include applicants who previously held a different type of permit, individuals whose circumstances have changed significantly since their last application, and those flagged under particular administrative conditions that require in-person verification.

Foreign nationals who entered Poland under specific visa exemptions or bilateral agreements also fall into this group, as do those whose cases are currently under review or have outstanding decisions from immigration authorities.

What affected foreigners should do

Rather than abandoning the process altogether, affected individuals are advised to visit the relevant regional offices and submit their applications in person.

Polish immigration authorities emphasised that being excluded from the online route does not disqualify a person from obtaining a residence permit; it simply means the application must be handled through traditional, face-to-face channels.

Officials stressed the importance of submitting applications before the expiry of existing visas or stay permissions to avoid complications.

The move reflects Poland's broader effort to streamline its immigration system while ensuring that cases requiring closer scrutiny are handled with appropriate due diligence.

Foreign nationals currently residing in Poland are encouraged to confirm their eligibility for the online system before submitting any documentation to avoid delays in processing.

Poland announces qualification for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Poland's official government website had outlined a specific language requirement that foreigners had to satisfy before obtaining citizenship.

Applicants were required to hold an official certificate confirming Polish language proficiency at B1 level.

Those who could not present the formal qualification would not be legally recognised as Polish citizens, regardless of other conditions they had met.

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Source: YEN.com.gh