Ghanaian gospel artist Queen Florence opened up about a bullying incident her child faced while studying abroad

Queen Florence shared how she personally intervened when school authorities failed to act on repeated physical violence against her child

Her comments came after 15-year-old Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong was killed on his way to school in the US on October 29, 2026

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Ghanaian gospel artist Queen Florence has broken her silence on the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who was killed on his way to school in the United States on 29 October 2026, drawing on a personal experience involving her own child to speak to the dangers young Ghanaians can face when schooling abroad.

Ghanaian gospel artist Queen Florence recounts intervening after her child faced violence at school abroad. Image credit: Lioness Ministries/TikTok

Source: UGC

During an interview in October, Queen Florence shared that her child had suffered physical violence while attending school overseas.

She said her initial response was to counsel her child to avoid retaliating physically and to report any further incidents to her directly.

When the violence occurred a second time, the artist said she stepped in without hesitation.

Queen Florence's response to her child's ordeal

Rather than waiting for the school to act, Queen Florence went directly to the institution after authorities had delayed addressing the situation.

She said her intervention eventually led to the child responsible for the harm being dismissed from the school.

Reflecting on the contrast between her experience and that of Javits Frimpong's family, she said:

"For mine, this is how I handled it, so I don't know how Javits Frimpong's issue happened; maybe he did not speak out."

The Facebook post below has a video of Queen Florence talking about what her child had gone through abroad.

Reactions to Queen Florence's comments

Social media users responded to the artist's candid remarks with a mixture of sorrow and solidarity.

Kwasi Nyankeh Menlah said:

"No child should ever be made to feel inferior because of their race, nationality or achievements."

Adwoa Millicent Adomako added:

"Not only in the Western world."

Nana Ama Boatenmaa Ampofo wrote:

"Oh Florence, I am always happy to see you."

Gospel musician Florence Obinim’s attorney explains why his client is seeking a divorce from her estranged husband. Photo source: Florence Obinim/Daniel Obinim.

Source: Facebook

Queen Florence's reasons for divorcing Obinim emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Florence, formerly Florence Obinim's lawyer, has stepped forward to publicly address why the gospel musician is seeking a divorce from her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, after more than 20 years of marriage.

The legal representative, speaking in an interview on Peace FM, shared that the central issue driving Florence's decision is a string of allegations surrounding Bishop Obinim and other women.

According to the lawyer, Florence had endured the situation for some time, but things reached a breaking point when some of the women involved began openly ridiculing her. The humiliation, he said, made the situation unbearable.

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Source: YEN.com.gh