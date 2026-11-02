Gospel musician Florence Obinim and actress Benedicta Gafah came face to face at Piesie Esther’s Flora Made By Grace concert in Accra on Sunday evening

The two, who have been involved in a public feud this year, were seen in close proximity at the event before a brief encounter occurred

A video of the moment has sparked strong reactions on social media, with some fans praising Florence while others closely analysed Benedicta’s response to it

Gospel musician Florence Obinim and actress Benedicta Gafah came face to face at Piesie Esther’s concert, and a video of their encounter has got many talking.

Florence Obinim and Benedicta Gafah meet at Piesie Esther’s concert months after their public feud. Photo source: Dek360Ghana/Instagram, Florence, Gafah/ Facebook.

Source: UGC

The two have been at the centre of a public feud for much of 2026. In January, Benedicta took offence after Florence addressed rumours that she had undergone surgery to look like her husband’s alleged ex.

Florence responded with a Bible quotation, and the actress fired back, telling her to find an identity. In June, Bishop Daniel Obinim claimed he had blocked Benedicta, but the actress insisted she was the one who cut off contact.

Benedicta has repeatedly denied rumours of a relationship with the bishop.

Florence Obinim, Benedicta Gafah at Piesie Esther’s concert

The encounter happened at Piesie Esther’s Flora Made By Grace concert on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Held at Perez Chapel International in Dzorwulu, Accra, the event marked five years of the gospel singer’s annual concert.

Kofi Sarpong, the Tagoe Sisters and Francis Amo were among the artistes billed to perform.

In videos from the event, Florence and Benedicta were seen standing close to each other in the crowd. For a while, the two did not appear to interact.

The TikTok video from Dek360Ghana, in which Florence Obinim and Benedicta Gafah are seen at the event, is below.

Florence Obinim touches Benedicta Gafah’s cheek

Moments later, Florence reached over and touched Benedicta’s cheek. After the gesture, Benedicta was seen touching her chin twice.

Some social media users interpreted her action as wiping off the spot Florence had touched. Others saw the gesture by the gospel singer as a sign of peace between the two.

Neither Florence nor Benedicta has publicly commented on the encounter.

The Instagram video in which Florence Obinim touches Benedicta Gafah’s cheek is below.

Fans react to Florence and Benedicta’s encounter

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

bubbly_bamby said:

“Aw, mama Florence, God bless you.”

gold.ilocks50 said:

“I was really waiting for that moment. In the house of God, there should be peace, forgiveness and love.”

ehyeh_1 said:

“Reconciliation... Heaven will be beautiful.”

cheryz_nina said:

“Hmmm… how many times did she clean her chin?”

black__beyonce said:

“Hahah. It’s funny. Why does she want to clean up the hand that touched her or what?”

Bishop Obinim explains cutting ties with Benedicta Gafah

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Daniel Obinim explained why he cut ties with Benedicta Gafah.

Speaking during a service at his International God’s Way Church in June 2026, he said he blocked the actress on the day he learned she disagreed with his wife. According to him, he was hurt by how she treated Florence.

The bishop said his wife was the only woman in his life and that the episode made him more cautious about people linked to her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh