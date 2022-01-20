A Ghanaian couple, Abraham Opoku Danso and his wife Lydia Opoku Danso have marked their 60th marriage anniversary

A Ghanaian couple Abraham Opoku Danso and his wife Lydia Opoku Danso (Akosua Adiyea) have commemorated their 60th marriage anniversary.

90-year-old Danso, a retired teacher, and Lydia, 79, got married in 1962, and for over half a century, they have experienced many historic moments.

Graphic Online reports that the couple has lived through thick and thin and stayed together to take care of their six children as well as others who came to stay with them to go to school.

Their children came together at Chiraa in Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region to celebrate their 60th marriage anniversary.

The pair has 14 grandchildren from their biological children, with the eldest grandchild, Benedict Yeboah, 33, a self-employed property developer in the UK, while there are several others from their adopted children.

For their marriage anniversary, Abraham Opoku Danso and his wife Lydia Opoku Danso sported yellow and white Kente cloths for their momentous day, as they received congratulatory messages from family and loved ones.

About Opoku Danso

Born on September 25, 1932, Opoku Danso received his early education at Chiraa and Bechem and taught as a pupil-teacher after earning his Advanced Level (A-Level) certificate for some time before enrolling at the SDA Teacher Training College at Asokore, Koforidua in the Eastern Region in 1965.

He taught at Chiraa L/A Primary, Techimantia L/A Middle, and other schools. His significant other was also a pupil-teacher in the same school he taught.

Aside from teaching, Opoku Danso was also a big-time farmer who now owns a 100-acre cocoa farm with a total of 40 acres of oranges, mangoes, and oil palm plantations with some goats, sheep, and fowls.

Opoku Danso was one-time Best Cocoa Farmer for the then Sunyani District and a representative on the Ghana Cocoa Board for nearly 10 years.

