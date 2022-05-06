A video of a woman shamelessly giving her number to another man in the presence of her partner has been circulating online

In the clip, she is seen chilling with her bae at groove while she signals her cellphone digits to another man behind her bae’s back

Social media users were left stunned and amused by her sly move and took to the comments to share their funny views

Popular social media influencer, Kulani (@kulanicool) shared another one of his hilarious videos and his online followers have been laughing in disbelief.

In the video posted on Twitter, a woman can be seen chilling with her bae at groove while she signals her cellphone digits to another man behind her bae’s back.

A woman didn't let her bae get in the way of flirting with another man. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

She dances while hand signaling the numbers on the sly and the gent wastes no time taking the number down on his phone.

A defeated Kulani captioned the tweet:

“Basadi (Women).”

Mzansi peeps could not help but respond in amusement to the post and also teased the female gender in the comments.

@lotlis said:

“Ntho tsa ko PTA.”

@Godfreed_P wrote:

“I remember back in 2014 after me and the boyz left the groove, we drove behind this Toyota single cab packed with chickitaz at the rear. One hun started dishing out her tens in this manner,called her then she said they're going to make a pit stop at the garage where we'll meet.”

@preslee_za replied:

“Love them all but never trust, they'll hurt you these people.”

@QueeningFab reacted:

“Iyooooh this other gender.”

@Netshiavha4 said:

“I understand when they say she is not yours. It is just your time.”

