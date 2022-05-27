Ghanaian broadcaster Courage Yayra Klutse has mourned his father with a heartfelt message on social media

The TV3 journalist revealed that he's utterly broken by the demise of his dad who brought him and four other siblings into this world

Personalities in the media industry and friends have mourned with him after he shared the touching message along with two photos online

TV3 journalist Courage Yayra Klutse has mourned his father with a brief heartfelt message on social media.

The alumnus of the Ghana Institute of journalism shared two photos online, posing in one with his late dad.

The other medium-size image shows the deceased garmented in a shirt and sporting glasses.

Son's emotional message

Sharing the touching photos on his Facebook account, the renowned journalist said:

''You brought me and four others into this world, teaching us to be content with everything. Oo dad, I’m broken.''

Personalities in the media industry and friends alike have mourned with him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the emotional comments below.

Alhassan Suhuyini said:

''So so sorry. My brother.''

Johnnie Beresford Hughes commented:

''Deepest condolences, bro.''

Rex Omar said:

''Be a strong big man. God knows best, and accept my condolences.''

William Diego Parker-Benin commented:

''Deepest condolence to you and yours, bro. Be strong.''

De Max said:

''My condolences, bro. God's Strength to you and your family.''

Ebenezer Donkoh said:

''Accept my condolences, bro.''

Stevie K. Effah commented:

''My condolences to you and your family, bro. May God strengthen you at this grieving moment and keep his soul.''

Magdalene Gbena said:

''My condolences, bro. May God comfort you in this difficult time.'

