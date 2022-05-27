A husband has recently got many talking on social media after sharing his take on how best to manage financial responsibilities with his partner

A Facebook post had his wife-to-be anonymously revealing that her fiance plans to share responsibilities with her equally

She also made mention of the fact that she works as a teacher and her man is an IT Specialist hence surprising that he would say that

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian young woman who is set to marry soon has recently taken to social media to lament about how her soon to be husband wants finances in their marriage to be managed.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline Abena Manokekame, a popular page had the lady anonymously sharing that she had a discussion with her fiance about how financial responsibilities would be shared after they marry and he revealed, he is looking at sharing it equally with her.

Sad woman, Ghana cedis Photo credit: Alvarez, ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

"Now here is my worry, in as much as we have been discussing issues pertaining to how we are going to manage our home, one issue in particular has never popped up until recently. This is the case, we were having a discussion about how we are going to manage our finance and according to him he said that we should share responsibilities 50/50."

The wife-to-be added that she was raised with the understanding that the man is supposed to provide for his family and the woman, provide support where need be and not that responsibilities be shared equally.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I don't know if my mind is playing tricks on me because in my opinion I told him that a woman is supposed to be a helper and since he is to provide for the family, I would do anything in my power to support him in every way I can and I even quoted the story of Adam in the Bible, but to him, he was against the fact that I brought the holy scriptures into the conversation since we're are dealing with the physical but not spiritual (according to him)"

The lady also revealed that she works as a teacher and her man, an IT Specialist hence is confused that he has such opinion about financial responsibilities.

The post had over 540 people commenting with close to 900 individuals reacting to it.

Some of the interesting ones have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Traphina Owusu Agyapomaa wrote:

If he wants 50/50 then he should be ready to get pregnant and also breastfeed

Mary Kwarteng commented:

Hmmm my Dear pls run for your life, marriage is a long journey Some of us have resign from our Job because of Pregnancy and still home, Marriage comes with sooo many up and down, Thank you

From Yaa Adu:

I don’t think there should be rules when it comes to finances in marriage cos there are going to be times where the woman has to foot all the bills when the man is down and vice versa.

Annie Eyram commented:

If he would help 50/50 with chores and taking care of the babies l'll personally not mind and you should be happy he is being honest so the ball is in your court

Naa Mensah asked:

Marriage is a contract? Really?? How many years??? Infact some men with their mentality for marriage is a No..No..aahba

Ghanaian Headmistress Laments About Her Yearly Salary Being Less Than Ghc50k After Teaching For 28 Years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian headmistress recently opened up about her salary after working for 28 years as a teacher.

She called in during Luv FM's Luv In The Morning show hosted by David Akuetteh and recounted that after deductions, her take-home salary is Ghc950, which makes life very difficult, Joy Online reported.

The mother of three also shared that she has had to rely on loans to cater to her and her family's basic needs.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh