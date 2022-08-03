A married couple has sparked massive reactions among netizens after photos of them surfaced on their anniversary day

The young husband expressed great love for his wife as they observed 10 years of being together as a couple

A handsome man and his gorgeous wife have recently become the talk of many on social media after photos of them surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @TrophyHusbandD wishing his wife happy ten years of being together. He went ahead to express his love and admiration for his wife.

Beautiful couple 10 years apart Photo credit: @TrophyHusbandD

Source: Twitter

His actual post read;

Happy 10th anniversary to my beautiful wife. I love you immeasurably but more than that, I really like you, like a lot! You are so fun, kind and the very best person I know. You are my army of 1 that always fights for me, and I feel safe with you. Thank you being my partner GG♥️

Many who saw the post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@RexSavage69 commented:

You do look alike... really look alike! Wishing you both many more great years ahead.... together.

@LolaRo29 wrote:

Happy anniversary to you both ❤. You're both so lovely and warm and kind, so much so that it shines through this bird app to people like me who don't even know you personally. I pray your love continues to grow stronger and more loving. Cheers to you both and to more years!

From @lusciousgemm:

Happy Anniversary Cheers to many more years of love, happiness and joy

@Declectic replied:

Happy anniversary you fantastic duo. God continue to bless your union and your.

@PurpleEllipsis commented:

Congratulations. May God continue to bless and keep you for many, many more years to come.

@Woulk3r wrote:

Congratulations you two. Here’s to another decade of soft living and loving. ❤️❤️

