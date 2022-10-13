Media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has expressed grief over the death of charity owner, Dr Ophelia Akosua Brantuo

The television show host did not reveal the cause of Dr Brantuo's death in the heartbreaking message but said she was deeply heartbroken

Entertainment personalities, including Afia Schwar, and fans expressed sadness over the Instagram post

Media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, triggered emotions on Thursday when she shared an Instagram post about the death of charity owner, Dr Ophelia Akosua Brantuo.

The renowned television show host shared that she was sorely heartbroken by the death of the founder of Brants Care Foundation.

Photos of Gifty Anti and Dr Ophelia Akosua Brantuo. Credit: oheneyere_gifty_anti/Akyede Nhyiraba.

A deeply broken Gifty Anti

''I am not ok! I can’t pretend anymore! I am broken! So what was the PhD for? Was it to prepare you for heaven?

''My eyes are heavy and my heart!!! My heart Akosua! I have been trying to be strong since Monday,'' she wrote.

Entertainment personalities, including Afia Schwar, and fans expressed sadness over the post.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the heartbreaking reactions below:

How netizens reacted to Gifty Anti's post

Queenafiaschwarzenegger commented:

I don't know her but I simply can't stop thinking about her. I am really sad.

Waynebeck94 replied:

@queenafiaschwarzenegger, you are sad that she’s dead? Then learn to love others instead of cursing them. We all will die someday, so be mindful of what you do or say. Don’t hate anyone, let God himself judge whoever wrongs you.

Praisekidzpalace commented:

Hmmm, I have admired this young lady for a long time. I was so happy to see her achievements only to see this on Monday. Life is indeed short.

Waynebeck94 replied:

@praisekidzpalace I don’t know her but her death h really opened my eyes to the realities of life. How prepared are we to meet God. Hmmm, I’m soo sad. All these achievements? Jesus Christ.

Kentehaven posted:

OMG! This is heavy! I have always admired her brilliance and great sense of fashion. May God console her family.

Crystal_haze_events said:

Listen, no matter what be grateful for life, AND LIVE! LIVE! hm RIP Akosua.

Ornate_plusgh

Hm. So many questions to ask. May God comfort and strengthen you and your family. This is tough.

Yaa3 said:

Sorry for your loss. My condolences to the family. May she have a beautiful rest.

Comforthippsy posted:

I don’t know her anywhere but dis lady's death is too painful not to talk of those who are close to her. May God comfort them.

Mynameisadabekee shared:

May her soul rest in peace. This is painful. My condolences, ma.

