Esteemed prophet Emmanuel Adjei got very upset after receiving a prophecy about a young girl on the path of destruction

He revealed that the girl was set to travel to the UK for her Master's but couldn't find her passport

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei said that her boyfriend was the one who stole her passport

Ghanaian Prophet Emmanuel Adjei received a vision while interacting with followers on Facebook about a girl whose boyfriend would destroy her.

The prophet detailed the lady's description and where her boyfriend lived.

He also showed her where she could find her missing passport, which her boyfriend had taken.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei instructed the girl to break up with him after taking the passport.

The guy doesn't want you to travel. As soon as you take your passport, break up with him. He's a useless boy. Any man that does not support your progress is an enemy. Leave him.

You go and clean his room. As young as you are, do you have to go and clean a guy's room?

