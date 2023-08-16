Darnell Wells, a generous barber, has given free haircuts to homeless people facing financial difficulties in Memphis, US

The 19-year-old barber paired with a friend, Zac Sherrod, to provide at least 30 burgers to the beneficiaries

In a touching interview, both teenagers revealed they received directions from God to touch people's lives

A kind-hearted barber named Darnell Wells has given free haircuts to homeless people facing extreme tribulations due to financial constraints in the US.

The 19-year-old artist at The Shop in Frayser went to people who couldn’t come to sit in his chair to put a smile on their faces.

Black teens give free haircuts to the homeless in the US. Photo credit: wreg.com.

Source: UGC

Wells and his friend were trying to ease the burden of needy people but didn’t know they would help that many.

Teen and his friend attend to over 10 people

Wells went to work in the community behind a red lawn chair in the Memphis August heat. He came with a friend, clippers, and a big heart to give free haircuts to the homeless.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''It was only two people when we got there. I ended up cutting nine hairs and had five more waiting. We ended up giving out at least 30 burgers,” Wells recalled, according to News3Channel.

Zac Sherrod, a friend of Well, came up with the idea to give free burgers. Sherrod paid for the food from his pocket.

Before embarking on the generous deed, Wells posted on Facebook asking if someone would like to help feed the homeless, to which Sherrod responded in the affirmative.

''We weren’t going to post it and publicise it at all, but God put it on my heart to post it. I hope it inspires somebody to go out and help somebody else,'' said Wells.

Next, Wells hopes to take those lessons to bless Memphis children.

Man feeds poor children

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a kind-hearted young man put smiles on the faces of kids on the street by providing them with meals and water in a heartwarming TikTok video.

The short footage starts with the generous man approaching one of the youngsters seated on the ground with a baby.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh