A Nigerian man has dragged his wife to court after he discovered that their son's genotype does not match his

In a video, he revealed that he has a genotype of "AA" while his wife is "AS", however, their son is "SS"

The post has generated various reactions from social media, with some netizens questioning whether there was a baby swap at the hospital

A marriage in Nigeria is on the verge of collapse following a man's discovery that he is not the biological father of a child he has fathered for two years.

In a TikTok video, he noted that he discovered their son had a different genotype when the boy turned two.

Man confused over results of son's paternity test (Source: 9jacasefile, Twitter, UGC: Bissanewsonline)

Source: TikTok

"I am AA, she (my wife) is AS, and when he was two years he was diagnosed to be SS, he said."

After this initial discovery, he conducted two separate paternity tests to confirm his son's "SS" status which gave him the same results, indicating something was amiss.

Subsequently, he and his wife conducted some DNA tests to confirm whether their initial status of "AA" and "AS" was still the same. The test came out positive for both.

"We repeated our test too to be sure that maybe before marriage the test we did was wrong so we repeated the test and it was still AA and AS.

Still unsatisfied with the results he decided to seek answers from a court. After the court conducted its investigations, it discovered that the man's findings were true.

The woman could not provide any tangible explanation when she was questioned in court over the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over video of man dragging his wife to court over son's genotype

While the man is confused and suspects his wife may have cheated on him, some netizens believe there may have been a baby swap at the hospital.

@Dagbolu wrote:

"Some hospitals steal healthy babies to give/sell to rich women... its possible the baby was switched at birth."

@Walexy wrote:

"Probably the baby was switched at birth so the investigation shouldn't ends at DNA test."

@Jeno wrote:

"DNA test should always be done for both parents, at least to give the women benefit of doubt."

Ghanaian man in tears as DNA test proves he is not the father of his 16-year-old daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian man who broke into tears after he discovered that his sixteen-year-old daughter was not his.

The man was informed about this on a relationship programme on Nhyira FM.

During the show, his wife confessed that she only found out the child was not his when she turned ten.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh