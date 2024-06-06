University Students Choose Between Dutch Passport And PhD, Many Pick Passport: "I Wan Jakpa"
- A video of university students making their choice between a Dutch passport and a PhD has gone viral
- Many of the students who spoke to Kwadwo Sheldon studios opted for the Dutch passport over the PhD
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with the students while others were disappointed
Some university students have weighed in on the argument about which is the best choice: a Dutch passport or a PhD from a prestigious university in Ghana.
This is after a Ghanaian national who recently naturalised, Mr Happiness, stirred conversation online by claiming that his Dutch passport is better than a PhD from any university in Ghana.
Mr Happiness, overwhelmed with joy after obtaining his Dutch citizenship, has made various social media remarks.
Some university students' views were sampled about his argument. None of the 11 students who spoke to the Kwadwo Sheldon studios chose the PhD; they all chose the Dutch passport.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over student's choice between Dutch passport and PhD
Netizens who saw the video have expressed mixed reactions. While some supported the students' choices, others were disappointed.
@hel_amoanimaa wrote:
"Dutch passport all the way."
@jessikaprayer wrote:
"You should Stop laughing at yourselves, and encourage yourselvez to do better! There is nothing to be Proud of in this video..do you think "Developed" countries dropped from the sky? No, they believed consistently in themselves, and worked hard! If you don't believe in yourselves, Nobody else is gonna believe in you, if you dont believe in yourselves, be Smart and work hard!"
@joe_king_jnr wrote:
"Our problem is we don't value research in Ghana!! Advanced countries we all running to are advanced because they took research serious and implement research findings into their system to build people and health sectors!!"
"It's such a shame to see the youth thinking this way woow, what a shame."
GH man abroad says Dutch passport trumps GH PhD
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man based abroad, trended after he claimed that his Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian university.
His comments attracted criticism from Ghanaians on social media, with very few agreeing with him. However, Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, says he is unperturbed by the criticism.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh