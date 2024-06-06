A video of university students making their choice between a Dutch passport and a PhD has gone viral

Many of the students who spoke to Kwadwo Sheldon studios opted for the Dutch passport over the PhD

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with the students while others were disappointed

Some university students have weighed in on the argument about which is the best choice: a Dutch passport or a PhD from a prestigious university in Ghana.

This is after a Ghanaian national who recently naturalised, Mr Happiness, stirred conversation online by claiming that his Dutch passport is better than a PhD from any university in Ghana.

Mr Happiness, overwhelmed with joy after obtaining his Dutch citizenship, has made various social media remarks.

Some university students' views were sampled about his argument. None of the 11 students who spoke to the Kwadwo Sheldon studios chose the PhD; they all chose the Dutch passport.

Netizens divided over student's choice between Dutch passport and PhD

Netizens who saw the video have expressed mixed reactions. While some supported the students' choices, others were disappointed.

@hel_amoanimaa wrote:

"Dutch passport all the way."

@jessikaprayer wrote:

"You should Stop laughing at yourselves, and encourage yourselvez to do better! There is nothing to be Proud of in this video..do you think "Developed" countries dropped from the sky? No, they believed consistently in themselves, and worked hard! If you don't believe in yourselves, Nobody else is gonna believe in you, if you dont believe in yourselves, be Smart and work hard!"

@joe_king_jnr wrote:

"Our problem is we don't value research in Ghana!! Advanced countries we all running to are advanced because they took research serious and implement research findings into their system to build people and health sectors!!"

@phyl20 wrote:

"It's such a shame to see the youth thinking this way woow, what a shame."

GH man abroad says Dutch passport trumps GH PhD

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man based abroad, trended after he claimed that his Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian university.

His comments attracted criticism from Ghanaians on social media, with very few agreeing with him. However, Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, says he is unperturbed by the criticism.

