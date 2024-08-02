A video of a young Ghanaian lady's reaction to having her hear broken has generated conversations online

This was after the lady, called Adepa, decided to put her boyfriend, who she called Junior, to a loyalty test

In the video, Junior, when asked to name his girlfriend to earn a prize, failed to even mention Adepa's name

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Adepa, has been left heartbroken after she found out about her boyfriend's promiscuous lifestyle.

In a bid to gauge the strength of their relationship, Adepa put her partner to a test to see if she was the only woman in his life.

A Ghanaian lady tests her boyfriend's loyalty with the help of Streetz Traffic GH and finds out he is unfaithful. Photo credit: @oliver_20.1_backup/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She contracted the services of Streetz Traffic GH, who hatched a perfect loyalty test plan for Adepa's boyfriend, Junior.

The YouTuber called Junior on the phone and disguised himself as a delivery guy who had been ordered to deliver a gift to him.

The Streetz Traffic GH guy then asked Junior to mention his girlfriend's name to help him confirm the parcel he was sent to deliver.

However, the boyfriend mentioned two different women's names, Linda and Racheal, and did not mention Adepa.

The lady, who was listening in on the phone conversation, could not believe what she heard and burst into tears, crying over the betrayal.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oliver_20.1_backup, the Ghanaian lady was heard demanding her boyfriend pay back some money she gave him.

"I'm surprised that you could do this to me. It's okay, just return my money. I don't need anything from you. Please pay back the GH¢7, 000 I gave you," Adepa said.

However, Junior said he took the money to pay for his sick mother's hospital bills, which Adepa said was a lie.

Netizens call unfaithful boyfriend Junior ungrateful

The video of Adepa's heartbreaking moment generated a buzz on social media with many netizens describing Junior as ungrateful.

@Emefakuma said:

"So why can’t we all be faithful to each other aahh."

@qhojotearx4 also said:

"So where u guys meet dx kind of supportive girlfriend’s I’ve never met some before ooo eiii."

@Gift commented:

"Dear ladies, be patient when choosing a partner cos those who aren't your type are the once who would take care of you.. I chose peace and maturity and God gave me all I wanted in my husband."

Man in pain as girlfriend denies him

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Martin Selorm had his heart broken after a lady he thought was his girlfriend denied him.

This was after the lady denied the Ghanaian man in a loyalty test he orchestrated to gauge the strength of their love.

The lady, identified as Kezia, stated that Martin was only a friend, adding that she was single and was not going out with him.

