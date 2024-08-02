A video of a Ghanaian woman whose wedding got cancelled two years ago trying her gown on has surfaced on social media

The lady in the TikTok video beamed with a smile as she imagined how the special day was going to be

Netizens who saw the video were filled with emotions and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman whose wedding was abruptly cancelled two years ago has found a way to reclaim her special day.

On the second anniversary of her cancelled wedding, she decided to try on her wedding gown, creating a moment of reflection and healing.

Ghanaian lady tries on her gown two years after her wedding got cancelled. Image source: Sikastylecollection

Source: TikTok

Recounting the sad incident on social media, she shared the video with the caption:

"Exactly 2 years today, my wedding was cancelled. So I decided to make a video with the dress today imagining how my reaction would've been on that day."

Lady gets devastated after her wedding gets cancelled

Two years ago, the wedding of the young lady who shared the post via a TikTok account @Sikastylecollection was cancelled. Although she did not disclose the reasons behind the cancellation, she acknowledged that the incident broke her.

This year, on what would have been her second wedding anniversary, she decided to honour her journey by trying on the gown.

A powerful gospel song, 'Fragrance to Fire' by Dunsin Oyekan, played in the back of the video, which has since gone viral with over 4,000 views, 4,349 likes, and 187 comments.

Love pour in for lady whose wedding got cancelled

After listening to the lady's story, netizens who saw the video were heartbroken. They took to the comment section to share their views.

@Nana Ama Abigail wrote:

"Not the dress pulling you down but u stood up again, that is how God will lift u higher than expected."

@Adie-Pena wrote:

"you see how you stood up from the ground? that's how God is going to lift you up."

@Esty wrote:

"Oo what happened."

@Sammy Nyinaku TV wrote:

"If wedding is cancelled life is not cancelled a glorious wedding ahead of you stay focus."

@Fafali wrote:

"Bigger plan ahead of you dear."

@obaa Adwoa wrote:

"God will give u a bigger testimony,that ur gown n crown will be very big n expensive than this ,keep smiling n thanking God."

Ghanaian couple's simple wedding goes viral

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple's simple and unique wedding ceremony, devoid of decorations and extravagant attire, has gone viral.

The couple, opting for regular clothes and slippers, exchanged vows in the presence of a few witnesses, possibly family and friends.

The modest wedding, costing only GH¢1500, resonated widely online, with many praising the couple's emphasis on the genuine essence of their union over lavish celebrations.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

