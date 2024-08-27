A video of a Ghanian lady consoling actor Kwaku Manu after his ex-wife remarried abroad has surfaced

The woman in the video recounted the ordeal of her cousin, who got jilted by his pregnant wife after sending her abroad

A Ghanaian woman has shared a painful story of how his cousin was betrayed after he sent his pregnant wife abroad.

According to her, her cousin was so in love with this lady that he wanted to do everything to make her happy. He also had a good relationship with the lady's family.

A Ghanaian woman is recounting how her cousin's wife jilted him after he sent her abroad. Image source: Kwaku Manu

Six months after her wife got pregnant, the man sent her to the US, but according to his cousin, his wife jilted him two months after arriving in the US.

The woman who shared her cousin's ordeal in a TikTok video stated that his cousin's wife ended their marriage and left Virginia, where she first settled, to live in Ohio with her boyfriend.

Ghanaian woman sympathises with Kwaku Manu

Her comment follows Kwaku Manu's former wife's second marriage. In her video, she sympathised with the Ghanaian actor and asked him to stay strong, noting that he was not the only person to suffer such a fate. She also prayed for him to get another woman who truly loved him.

Netizens react to her comments

Her cousin's story touched netizens who saw the video and took to the comments to share their views.

"Exactly. It has nothing to do with tribalism."

"Honestly, this marriage thing is really scary."

"You are so fluent. Wow, that's a clear story."

"Mama pls bro. Kwaku will never understand what u're saying/said."

Kwaku Manu's Ex-Wife Remarries To 'Obroni'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former wife of Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, Diane Naa Okailey, had remarried in the US.

Photos of her wedding with a white man flooded the internet, and many claimed that the Kumawood star was suffering from a broken heart.

