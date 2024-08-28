A young lady has warmed hearts on the internet with an impressive show of support towards her boyfriend's football career

The lady, known on TikTok as Adwoa Gangaa was captured in a video with two pairs of the latest edition of Nike boots she had bought for her boyfriend from a sportswear shop

Her followers on TikTok praise her for supporting her man's fledging football career.

A young Ghanaian lady, Adwoa Gangaa has shown love for her boyfriend by supporting his burgeoning football career.

Adwoa Gangaa surprised her boyfriend with two pairs of the latest edition of Nike football boots to aid his chosen profession.

A Ghanaian lady surprises her footballer boyfriend with the latest Nike boots. Photo credit: @adwoagangaa5/TikTok.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the young Ghanaian lady at a sportswear shop buying boots for her beau.

Although the voiceover on the video mentioned Adidas Predator Edge, the two pairs of football boots purchased by the lady had the Nike logo on them, as seen in the video posted on TikTok by @adwoagangaa5.

In the video captioned 'Surprising my man,' Adwoa Gangaa showed off the two pairs of Nike boots she had purchased for her footballer boyfriend, one coloured orange and black, and the other purple, white, and black.

Ghanaians praise Adwoa Gangaa

Ghanaians who came across the video on social media praised Adwoa Gangaa for supporting her boyfriend's career, as the boots would go a long way to help him nurture his talent.

@SON_OF_GREEN said:

"You guys will enjoy in life together one day."

@Destinedforgreatness also said

"Went to your man's account and i realised you are not buying the boot's for nothing his really a good player he will go far don't leave him."

@BALLER FOR CHRIST commented:

"God bless you so much may he open close doors for you guys."

@Acolaameko Reign also commented:

"This the type of Gail we footballers need God richly blessed u."

Woman prays for her footballer son

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian woman was captured in a trending video fervently praying for her footballer son before a match.

She was heard in the video pleading for God's favour upon the life and career of her son.

The video inspired many who chanced on it on social media, as they thronged the comment section to praise her.

