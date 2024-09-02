TikToker Afua Nash caused a stir on social media when she shared a video of her enjoying a large basin of gari soakings

The social media star, who went viral for eating beans and plantain, showed how she prepared the tasty Ghanaian snack

The video got many social media users laughing hard as they shared their opinions of the TikToker's hilarious actions

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Afua Nash caused a stir on social media when she ate a large bowl of the famous Ghanaian snack, gari soakings, in a video.

Afua Nash eats gari soakings from a large bowl. Image credit: @afia.nash

Afua Nash eats gari soakings

The young TikToker, who went viral for eating gobɛ, got many people talking again when she enjoyed a large bowl of gari soakings.

In the video on her TikTok page, she ran to the nearby store while holding her large, empty blue basin.

She bought several packs of Kivo Gari, which already contained the ingredients necessary for preparing gari soakings: gari, milk, sugar, and groundnuts.

She then rushed home, sat outside, and began emptying the contents into the large bowl. She then added water, mixed it with a plastic ladle and enjoyed it in the video.

Below is the video of Afua Nash eating gari soakings:

Reactions to Afua Nash's video

The video left many people in awe as they wondered whether Afua Nash finished the gari soakings in the large bowl.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on social media:

Nana Sarpong🇬🇧🧢 said:

"Masa don’t let these people increase the price of kivo oo😂😂we beg u paa"

Preciousbabe said:

"Am I the only one who can't finish one sachet of kivo gari mix🤣🤣🤣"

Mieme bby said:

"I really like you dear 😊 you eat like my sister 😩😩 much love 💕😘"

Sandilicious said:

"So you have bought gari 50 cedies to eat Eii"

TikToker takes hawker on a date

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian TikToker Afua Nash went on a date with a street hawker and the video went viral on social media.

Afua Nash said she wanted to put a smile on the face of a random person and treated the a lunch date after their appointment at a local spa.

Many social media users were impressed with the TikTok sensation and took to the comments section to commend her for her kind gesture.

