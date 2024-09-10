A Ghanaian TikToker has cautioned men against dating single mothers and assuming the role of a father to their children

He said there is no reward in being a stepfather, so men should rather focus on building their own families

However, Ghanaians on social media who chanced on his video shared their disagreement, with some criticising him

A Ghanaian man has courted controversy upon himself following an unconventional advise her offered to his fellow men.

Known on his socials as @truthmarks, the Ghanaian man, who is famed on TikTok for speaking his mind, said it is disadvantageous for a man to accept to be a stepfather to a child that belongs to another.

A Ghanaian man advises men against dating single mothers and helping them raise another man's child. Photo credit: @truthmarks/TikTok.

In a recent video posted on his TikTok page, the Ghanaian man suggested that taking on the role of a stepfather could lead to emotional stress, financial burdens and complicated family issues.

He further opined that stepchildren never appreciate their stepfathers and that no matter how much a man loves the child of his partner, he would always not have any right over their lives.

The man has consequently urged men to prioritise building their own families and raising their biological children instead of assuming responsibility for another man's child.

"For those children, when you have an issue with their mother, they would hate you. If you stop talking to their mother, they will also stop talking to you. They would never appreciate you<" he said

"These are children you are going to take care of and pay their school fees, but you have no control over them because you are not their father, and you can't also discipline someone's child. So there is no reward for being a stepfather," he further stated.

Netizens criticise the Ghanaian man

The Ghanaian TikToker's assertions appeared to irk many on social media, with most netizens who came across his video criticising his opinion as narrow-minded.

@lovemensah26 said:

"Am a stepp father and am proud of it. let me tell you. looking after somebody's child is a blessing. whether the appropriate me or not."

@obotanBright also said:

"masa masa U dey wan trend anaaa."

@Zongo_Jesus commented:

"so the women should not take a man with children to??"

Single mother fumes at Ghanaian men

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a single mother took to social media to vent over her inability to find love.

Out of frustration, the young woman criticized men for refusing to date her when she opened up to them about being a single mother.

She stated that single mothers are responsible and know how to pamper men, hence they need to be given another chance at love.

