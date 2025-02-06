Opoku Bilson's sugar mummy has issued a stern warning to US-based Ghanaian TikToker Naana Donkor Arthur to stay away from her sugar boy

The warning follows allegations by the sugar mummy suggesting that NDA was jealous of their relationship and wanted to woo Opoku

In several hilarious videos, Diana Asamoah boldly asked NDA to back off since Opoku would never leave her for her

Ghanaian content creator Diana Asamoah, widely known as Opoku Bilson's sugar mummy, has waged war against her colleague in the industry Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA), over claims that the latter wants to woo her sugar baby.

Diana in various videos vowed to deal with her colleague if she interfered in her relationship with Opoku Bilson.

Diana Asamoah worried as Naana Donkor Arthur attempts to woo Opoku Bilson.

Source: Facebook

She hilariously accused NDA of being jealous of her relationship with her sugar boy and trying all means to break their relationship.

However, she told her colleague that all attempts to separate them would not work since Opoku has no eye for any other woman except her.

How the feud started

The feud began when Naana Donkor Arthur commented on Diana Asamoah's post on how she felt about Opoku Bilson. Diana boldly remarked that she was deeply in love with Opoku Bilson. Her statement infuriated Naana Donkor Arthur who publicly called her out on TikTok.

Diana responded with several videos warning NDA to stay away from their relationship. She emphasised that Opoku loved her as much as she did and nothing could separate them.

NDA reacts to Diana Asamoah's claims

Initially, Naana Donkor refuted Diana Asamoah's claims and stated unequivocally that she was not interested in dating Opoku Bilson.

However, she later showed screenshots of a purported chat with Opoku Bilson where the young man professed his love to her and threatened to take Opoku Bilson away from Diana if she dared her.

Source: YEN.com.gh