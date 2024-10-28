A heartwarming video of a Ghanaian lady acknowledging her husband publicly has surfaced on social media

In the video making rounds on TikTok, the Ghanaian lady, a midwife eulogised her husband for taking care of her when she became paralysed during pregnancy

The heartwarming video attracted reactions from Ghanaians, who praised the midwife for appreciating her husband

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian woman has honoured her husband for not abandoning her during the most difficult moment of her life.

The unidentified lady stated that she became paralysed for five months during pregnancy but her husband stayed by her side, taking care of her throughout the daunting moment.

A Ghanaian woman honours her husband for not abandoning her after she was paralysed during pregnancy. Photo credit: @thanksomeoneshow/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Describing him as incredibly amazing, the young lady, who is a midwife by profession, said her husband had to quit his job at some point to give her full care and attention.

To fully appreciate her caring husband, the young married woman, reached out to the Thank You Show, hosted by Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah, for help in celebrating the love of her life.

Speaking to the Thank Someone Show, the Ghanaian midwife stated that her husband bathed, cleaned and ensured she was well taken care of every day for five months.

"I became paralysed during my pregnancy after falling at my workplace as a midwife without knowing I was pregnant. It was my husband who took care of me during this period and I would like to appreciate him in a very special way," he stated

"He baths, he cleans, he cooks, he wash, he does the dishes, everything, it was him from day one till I delivered," she said while shedding tears.

After five months, the young midwife said she miraculously got back on her feet, walking again to the glory of God.

Midwife praised for acknowledging her husband

Netizens who came across the video on TikTok thronged the comment section to praise the lady for acknowledging her husband publicly.

@marisky_guy said:

"This is normal for a man who truly loves you and understand life.. My wife did Cs and have to do everything in the house," said.

@Zeebaby82 also said:

"Wow that’s so thoughtful of him may god bless every responsible n caring husband like this."

@DerealRessagh commented:

"Real men do exist.It just amazing when you meet one."

Ghanaian man surprises his wife

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man surprised his wife with gifts on her birthday.

In a video posted on social media, the young man stormed a school where his wife worked as a teacher to present her with gifts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh