The son of the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has achieved a significant milestone in his knowledge pursuit.

Kwaku Asiedu-Nketia Jr, who is the eldest son of the renowned Ghanaian politician, made his family proud by earning a PhD.

Although the name of the school and academic programme Kwaku Asiedu-Nketia Jr attained his doctoral degree from has yet to be confirmed, his achievement is a testament to the importance of education and hard work to the family of the NDC national chairman.

In a TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asiedu Nketia's son shared pictures of his graduation ceremony which had his parents in attendance.

Kwaku Asiedu-Nketia Jr, an entrepreneur, who doubles as the vice chairman of the National Youth Working Committee of the NDC, expressed gratitude to God for how far he had brought him.

"Have seen the Glory of God A successful PhD Graduation, Glory be to God," he wrote in the caption of a TikTok video.

Kwaku Asiedu-Nketia Jr's friends congratulate him

After he shared photos of his graduation on TikTok, Kwaku Asiedu-Nketia Jr's friends thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

