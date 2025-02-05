America-based Ghanaian commentator, Twene Jonas, lashed out at gospel singer Diana Asamoah for her comments regarding Prophet Ogyaba's scandal with his side chic, Cassie

In a TikTok video, he insulted the sensational gospel singer and explained that due to her bad odour, men were afraid to approach her

The video garnered massive reactions from social media users who shared their views on the matter

America-based Ghanaian commentator Twene Jonas has lashed out at sensational gospel singer Diana Asamoah in one of his viral TikTok videos.

Twene Jonas blasts Diana Asamoah

In the video, Twene Jonas took to his TikTok page to express his frustrations towards Diana Asamoah to his followers.

In the video, he insulted the gospel singer and referred to a recent video where she disclosed that she hardly took a shower and that she had never bathed twice a day ever in her life.

In light of this, Twene Jonas noted that Diana stunk as he mentioned parts of her body that were covered in bad smell.

The viral TikToker noted that because she always gave off bad odour that was the reason she struggled to find a man who would love her.

In the same video, Twene Jonas weighed in on the scandal involving Prophet Ogyaba and his side chic Cassie who came out to say that she was allegedly carrying the pastor's child.

Twene Jonas noted that former President Akufo-Addo allegedly did the same with his side chic, Serwaa Broni, in a private jet and people did not make a big deal out of it.

The America-based TikToker's rant came at the back of Diana Asamoah lashing out at Ogyaba for cheating on his wife, Abigail Boakye, and impregnating his side chic, Cassie.

Reactions to Twene Jonas' video

Below are the reactions of social media users to Twene Jonas' video on Diana Asamoah, Ogyaba and former president Akufo-Addo:

Twene Jonas speaks on deportation

YEN.com.gh reported that social media influencer Twene Jonas spoke about his future plans in case he got deported from the US amid President Trump's mass deportation agenda.

The social commentator said he would leave his properties in the care of white men who would send him the rent payments.

Twene Jonas also said that he had made plans to ship his luxurious cars to Ghana if he got deported by US ICE officials.

