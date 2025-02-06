A video of a Ghanaian woman has shared her journey from when she was an unbeliever until when she finally met Christ

She shared a video of herself when she used to visit nightclubs dressed in skimpy dresses and later after she accepted the Lord

Netizens who saw the video have expressed mixed reactions, with some hailing her church leader Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

A young Ghanaian lady has mesmerised netizens after sharing a video of her past and present lives on social media.

The lady, now a member of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's Believers Worship Centre noted that she had encountered great change since meeting God.

She shared videos of her past days when she was still an unbeliever, leaving many dumbfounded. During those days, she wore skimpy dresses to events, especially night parties and had great fun.

She was spotted dancing in several videos at a pub or a nightclub. In another part of the video, she was spotted properly dressed and giving a testimony about her transition.

The young lady further explained that before her encounter with God, she believed life was just about living as you pleased. However, after several visits to the church and engagements with the renowned preacher, her perception of life had changed.

The young lady celebrated her transformation and praised Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his wife for their spiritual guidance and care.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young lady's testimony

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady giving testimony about her transformation have shared mixed reactions.

While many hailed her and shared similar testimonies, others were somewhat critical of her praise of Pastor Adom Kyei.

@Akuabarca3 wrote:

"Most of us were here. forever grateful Adom NYAME."

@Akosua wrote:

"Please can someone take me to this church or give me the directions please help me."

@Danso David wrote:

"So the pastors they see all this testimony???"

@destinyedzah_ wrote:

"I only love this church because of their dressing how I wish to attend this church but every Sunday satan always make me feel lazy hence making me stay in bed.i love their dressing."

@Awenepa Akosua wrote:

"Hmmm yen nyinaa na y3ka ho bi nso Animuoyam nka Adom Nyame ne Bofopa no nsianamu."

@Miss_sandy wrote:

"She's so beautiful."

@Reggie wrote:

"I am very humble and grateful to God my dear God richly bless you and God continue to bless our papa and nana Hemaa."

@AdomBaGifty wrote:

"Awwww I’m grateful ooo thank you so dear am proud of of myself I have changed oo."

@MR_LORD wrote:

"Is the doing of the Gracious God. PHILADELPHIA."

@Mary wrote:

"The only church I love in my heart because the first day I go to,I spoke silent in my mind that He is God or Jesus Christ, It's God who Sent Him."

Ghanaian baddie turns into Osofo Maame

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian lady had shared her testimony of how she turned into a good girl after an encounter with Alpha Hour.

She shared a video of her previous life in which she delighted in going to the club and other places to have fun, in contrast to the church's beliefs.

Netizens who saw the video of the lady's change to a church girl were astounded and expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

