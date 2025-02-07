SHS Girl Accuses NDC Communicator of Abandoning Her After Pregnancy

A young man purported to be a communicator of the NDC has allegedly abandoned a lady he impregnated

A young Ghanaian lady has accused a communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), identified as Abubakar Osman, of abandoning her after getting her pregnant.

The young lady claimed she met Abubakar Osman on campus when he visited for a political event, and they started dating after getting to know each other.

Speaking on Lawson TV, based in Kumasi, the young lady said she and the NDC communicator engaged in multiple sexual affairs in a secluded area in the bush on his motorbike.

According to the young lady, their numerous sexual escapades in the bush resulted in a pregnancy.

She further alleges that Abubakar has since refused to take responsibility for the child, citing paternity issues as the reason for his refusal to provide support.

"He comes to our school on his motorbike, and we sometimes have the affair on the motorbike in the bush.," she explained.

After many months of pleading to accept responsibility without success, the young lady decided to make the matter public to seek redress.

The young lady, who was a Senior High School (SHS) student at the time of the incident, expressed her frustration and disappointment, stating that she had been left to shoulder the responsibilitiy alone.

She, consequently, pleaded with the NDC communicator to step up and fulfil his responsibilities as the father of the child.

The video excerpt from the lady's interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, did not capture Abubakar Osman's side of the story.

Abubakar Osman is said to be the communications officer of the ruling NDC in the Ejura constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Reactions to the young lady's allegations

When the issue was made public by the young lady, a section of Ghanaians who chanced on the video excerpt of the interview shared their views.

@AlexJr4190 said:

"Ladies you squad for value yourself Chaley bush deir lie ben."

@Gbortsuofficial also said:

"Eiiii things are really happening in this country."

@Nanaezze commented:

"Small politics o. See how person secrets all dey outside. Then if ibi MP positions them wants chop de3 we go hear too much. Wow!!!"

