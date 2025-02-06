A video of a young Ghanaian woman reporting two men to Auntie Naa after allegedly having an affair with them has surfaced on social media

In the video, the woman claimed she didn't know who among the two was her baby daddy since they both allegedly refused to take responsibility for the child

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some laughed over her statement, while others criticised her

Confusion rocked guests and panel members of Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM/TV when a young woman walked in to report two men, Issah and Francis, on the show.

The woman, Faith, carried a baby at her back and claimed both men allegedly had an affair with her but abandoned her and refused to take responsibility for the child after she delivered.

Faith claimed that she could not identify who the biological father of the child was since she had an affair with one, shortly after she did with the other.

Both men however distanced themselves from the child accusing the lady of alleged infidelity, leaving her confused as to who the father of the child was.

She therefore dragged them to Auntie Naa's show so that the panel members could help her bring closure to the matter.

Oyerepa FM guests blast Ghanaian woman

The woman's comment triggered anger in the Oyerepa FM studio. Auntie Naa and her guests called her out for allegedly engaging in an affair with both men at almost the same time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to woman in baby daddy dilemma

Netizens who saw the video of Faith narrating her ordeal expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some slammed her, others sympathised with her. Another group also shared their views on who the father could be.

@Nana_Sarpong01 wrote:

"U still go marry born 1??"

@Geniux Molvic Andrew wrote:

"It's for Issah."

@Agyemang Agyei wrote:

"Issah assisted Francis with the goal."

@Nana Opashe wrote:

"Someone’s future wife."

@Panditgold wrote:

"I am sure it’s for Issah. Francis is not the father".

@VENDETTA wrote:

"Combination paa ooo. Issah and Francis."

@tiktok_messiah wrote:

"Seen. I think she is naive and got took advantage of."

@Mahama wrote:

"She looks like Stephanie. Gyimii paaa."

@Kojo_dot wrote:

"Have for Galamsey China."

@Bright wrote:

"Per what she's saying ,even if it's mine kroaa I won't accept da. I won't even avail myself for any DNA."

@Morientes wrote:

"Haha, Ante got it wrong! Adwen no 3ny3 adwuma."

@Sir Simon9 wrote:

"Faith without faith."

@Dhi Yha wrote:

"Wei de3 gye mene paa 3ny3 gye die."

@TIto Perez wrote:

"So de music is fact, wo mame baako wo papa bebree. ofui pro max."

@Crypto Lord wrote:

"And she looks innocent too."

Lady laments as baby daddy jilts her

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was heartbroken after her baby daddy jilted her and her child.

The beautiful young lady flaunted her adorable baby and indicated that her baby daddy had abandoned them for another woman.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were heartbroken and sympathised with her in the comments section while others blamed her for the development.

