A video of Reverend Charlotte Oduro bonding with friends in Italy has sent social media into a frenzy

The marriage counsellor seemed delighted as she bonded with her friends not minding that news of her divorce had become topical in Ghana

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video expressed delight to see Charlotte Oduro in high spirits

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Reverend Charlotte Oduro, the embattled Ghanaian marriage counsellor is enjoying life in Italy despite becoming the latest divorcee in town.

Videos making waves on TikTok and by sighted by YEN.com.gh create the impression that the mother of three is not bothered by the talks of her divorce.

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro enjoys a fun time with friends in Italy. Photo credit: @maamesika/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The first video showed the moment, Charlotte Oduro arrived at the airport in Italy and was warmly welcomed by loved ones with flowers.

The second video then showed the mother of three in the company of two young ladies in an apparel store shopping for some items.

Charlotte Oduro looked visibly excited as she took \a stroll with her friends and enjoyed the beautiful surroundings.

She and her friends in the last video visited a restaurant and treated themselves to a large box of pizza.

Marriage Counsellor hangs with friends in Italy amid divorce saga. Photo credit: @maamesikaofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In all the videos, Charlotte Oduro who was at her beautiful best smiled and showed her excitement anytime the camera panned to her.

At the time of writing the report, one of the videos which had raked in over 200 likes and 47 comments was captioned:

"God is the greatest and we are happy because we have Jesus," the post read

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the failed marriage of Charlotte Oduro

Ghanaians who thronged the comments of the video shared varied opinions on Charlotte Oduro being in Italy. Many people expressed joy seeing her in high spirits.

Yaw walkway commented:

"Charlotte Oduro is blessed. Nothing can bring her down. Divorce is also part of life and there is nothing to be ashamed of. Keep up the good work."

Bright Borte outreach ministry indicated:

"I celebrate the grace and salute the oil woman of God's kingdom greetings lady Reverend."

Unlimited lady added:

"Indeed we have Jesus Charlotte Oduro told to apologise amid divorce saga."

bombix added:

"You are fantastic love."

Awuni tells Charlotte Oduro to apologise after the divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni was left in disbelief after learning that Charlotte Oduro was now a divorcee.

Speaking in an interview, the Kumawood actress expressed discontent with the marriage counsellor on earlier utterances she made.

She admonished Charlotte Oduro to apologise for her earlier utterances which were made under the guise of advising married women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh