Charlotte Oduro’s ex-husband has caused a buzz after a video of him sparked a frenzy online

In the video, Apostle Solomon Oduro looked dapper in his casual outfit as he prayed for his followers

Social media users who came across the video drooled over his handsome looks and suggested that the marriage counsellor had let go of a gem

A recent video of the ex-husband of a popular Ghanaian marriage counsellor and media personality, Charlotte Oduro, has set social media ablaze, with many women expressing their admiration.

The trending video, which showcases him in a casual yet striking appearance, left many young women drooling over his charming personality and handsome looks.

Some Ghanaian women drool over Charlotte Oduro's xx-husband under his video.

Source: UGC

Glancing through the comment section of the video, many of the women who reacted to the video playfully suggested that Counsellor Charlotte Oduro had let go of a gem and wished they could have had him for themselves.

Below are some of the reactions to Apostle Solomon Oduro's video.

@Bathsheba David said:

"Couselor charlotte oduro agreed to divorced this handsome Apostle he is too fine and such a gentle."

@Nana Adjei sika wura also said:

"One of the finest and humble pastors in Ghana, he doesn't make noise. I pray if they can work on their marriage to continue their marriage life."

@Josephine Lartey commented:

"Nice guy but the woman said bad things about him oh God."

Apostle Solomon Oduro announces divorce

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro and her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro have ended their marriage.

Source: UGC

It will be recalled that Apostle Solomon Oduro and his wife Charlotte Oduro have parted ways, bringing the marriage to a disappointing end.

In a press statement announcing the divorce, Apostle Oduro stated that they had been separated for three years before deciding to formally dissolve the marriage.

"As a man of God, a public figure, and a role model to many, Apostle Solomon Oduro considers it his duty to officially communicate this development to the public to prevent misinformation, speculation, or undue controversy. He humbly request that this sensitive transition be met with understanding," portions of the statement read.

Below is a video of Apostle Solomon Oduro praying for his followers.

Some Ghanaians excited over Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Charlotte Oduro has often come under intense scrutiny, with many criticising her seeming one-sided nature of advice, which usually places the burden of maintaining marriage on women.

As a result of this, the news of her divorce appeared to have excited some Ghanaians on social media.

Some of the prominent Ghanaians who have openly expressed excitement over the collapse of the counsellor's marriage are veteran musician Mzbel and socialite Charlie Dior.

In a separate post on social media, the celebrities threw subtle jabs at Charlotte Oduro for failing to maintain her marriage.

Charlotte Oduro speaks after divorce.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro broke her silence following the dissolution of her marriage with Apostle Solomon Oduro.

In a TikTok video, the marriage counsellor advised her followers to learn to handle losing people and how to close the door on them.

Some netizens, however, criticized the marriage counsellor for coming to offer advice when she could not keep her marriage.

