Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has offered advice on how to handle situations of losing people we like and closing the door on them

Her advice, recorded in a video, has surfaced online after her husband, Solomon Oduro, announced their divorce

Coming after her divorce, some online users have criticised Charlotte Oduro's advice as not genuine

Counsellor, relationship expert, and media personality Reverend Charlotte Oduro has advised Ghanaians on losing loved ones.

In a video circulating on social media, Reverend Charlotte Odudro indicated that there is always the possibility of people walking out of our lives.

Charlotte Oduro advises about letting people go

For her, people should not be bothered that the ones they are comfortable with would decide to walk out of their lives as it is all part of life.

"Sometimes you just have to end everything...you have to open the door for some people to walk out of your life," she said.

She further explained that not everyone who seems nice to you is looking for your best interests and may be derailing your efforts instead of helping you.

"Sometimes the people you think they love you, the people you've trusted, you need to open your door to let them out. Because some of them are pinning you but are the same people comforting you. Some behave as if they love your [but] they are still in your camp taking information to your enemies.

"Please take the bold step, make a decision, open your door and sack them out of your life. Lock your door against negativity," she added.

Charlotte Oduro's husband announces divorce

It is not known exactly when Charlotte Oduro recorded and released this video but it has strongly surfaced amid conversations about the collapse of her marriage.

The counsellor's husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro, released a statement on Monday, February 10, 2025, that their marriage had ended.

The statement indicated that they had been separated for three years and had already gone through with the dissolution of their traditional marriage.

In 2021,Apostle Oduro, the founder and leader of Royal Victory Family Church International, indicated in an interview with Zionfelix that they had been married for 13 years, meaning their union lasted over 16 years.

Reactions to Charlotte Oduro's advice

Charlotte Oduro's advice has received a lot of attention on social media. Coming at the time of her divorce, many commenters think that she is changing her regular tune.

iam_nanaakua28 said:

"My question is “why did you let them in when you’re going to let them out one day?"

_naikins said:

"Whatever you claim you stand for as human is what will be used to test you… what ever principle you claim to believe in is what will be used in the day of testing…“when you think you are standing, take heed lest you fall” What did this woman not say when she was married now the message has drastically changed."

jay_on_nice said:

"Once some women start making money and have small status, they think they can do better than their current partners...we all dey here."

akosua_kwaah said:

"You are now learning this? We know it already that is why some of us never agree with you. Sometimes when things are okay in your marriage you think you are smarter than others. Just keep quiet and pray at this point."

2023 prophecy about Charlotte Oduro's marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the collapse of Reverend Charlotte's marriage had been foretold a few years ago.

In 2023, popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President, warned the counsellor that her marriage would collapse if she did not act quickly.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the resurfaced video shared varied opinions on Charlotte Oduro's marriage

