A video of Prophet Ogyaba reacting to news that Charlotte Oduro was now a divorcee has warmed hearts online

He comforted the marriage counsellor and her ex-husband urging them not to pay heed to naysayers on social media

He however expressed sorrow that news of Charlotte Oduro had taken the attention of his infidelity

The Founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry Prophet, Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye aka Prophet Ogyaba has won the admiration of many after sharing his opinion on the brouhaha involving Charlotte Oduro and her ex-husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Prophet Ogyaba admitted that news of Charlotte Oduro's divorce has taken attention off him after he recently grabbed the headlines for cheating on his wife.

Reacting to the substantive matter, Prophet Ogyaba comforted Charlotte Oduro and her ex-husband saying that they might be going through a difficult time at this period.

He however appealed to them not to resort to social media to banter over this issue but rather urged them to get an understanding of the current situation and know how to deal with it, especially for the sake of their children.

Ogyaba then turned to his attention his fellow men of God and admonished them not to use the divorce of Charlotte Oduro as a topic to preach in church.

"What has happened has already happened so the two of you should act mature. There is no marriage in heaven and you guys are old enough to act for yourself because no one is putting food on your table. Ignore the noise on social media. I know that on social media no issue can trend for three months."

Charlotte Oduro long too ago waded into the scandal involving Prophet Ogyaba and Cassie where it was confirmed that the man of God cheated on his wife.

Reacting to the incident, Charlotte Oduro admonished Ogyaba not to make any utterances on the matter on social media due to his pedigree in society and the respect people accord him.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Maa Linda defends Charlotte Oduro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Linda Osei, affectionately called Maa Linda has jumped to the aid of Charlotte Oduro after she got divorced.

Maa Linda praised Reverend Charlotte Oduro on her divorce and urged her not to be ashamed.

She pleaded with Charlotte Oduro not to shun her work as a counsellor because she was well-versed and gifted.

