Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa has spoken on Rev Charlotte Oduro's divorce saga

The controversial evangelist explained why Ghanaians were in no position to judge the counsellor

Agradaa further offered some advice to women, stressing that they should not give up on themselves after marriage

Controversial Ghanaian evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has reacted to news of Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s reported divorce.

In a recent video, Agradaa expressed her thoughts on the situation, offering words of understanding and calling for fair treatment of the counsellor.

Agradaa speaks on Rev Charlotte Oduro's divorce saga. Image source: Rev Solomon Oduro, Agradaa, Rev Charlotte Oduro

The news of Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s divorce has caught the attention of many, considering her reputation for promoting marital endurance and counselling couples to work through their challenges.

Regardless of the current situation, Agradaa stated that she was in no position to judge the Counsellor.

She emphasised that Ghanaians should refrain from criticising her since the counsellor is the only person who knows what she endured in her marriage.

She compared herself to Rev Charlotte Oduro stating that she walked out of her first marriage when she observed things were not right.

She reminded the public of how she was harshly judged and ridiculed when she divorced her husband.

According to Agradaa, the counsellor knows her own experiences in the marriage best, and if she felt unhappy and decided to leave, that choice should be respected.

"She is the one who lived through it. If she decided to walk away for her peace of mind, there shouldn’t be any issue with that and I refuse to speak on her matter," Agradaa said in the video.

Agradaa advises women

She further stressed the importance of women working hard and being financially independent. Agradaa explained that this independence allows women to make the difficult decision to leave a toxic marriage if necessary.

"That’s why I always advise women to work hard. When you’re self-reliant, you can walk away when things are no longer healthy for you," she added.

