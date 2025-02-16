A video of Ghanaian actress Sweet Mimi calling out Oboy Siki in an interview has left many sad

This comes after she lamented that she had been dumped by her boyfriend due to the utterances of Oboy Siki

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed unhappiness with the veteran actor

Ghanaian actress Janet Brefo Jackosn aka Sweet Mimi is trending after he lashed out at veteran Kumawood actor Oboy Siki in the latest interview.

Her displeasure comes after her boyfriend broke up with her due to certain utterances made by Oboy Siki.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sweet Mimi who speaking in an interview refuted the assertion by the interviewer that the decision of Oboy Siki to draw her name into most of his conversations was aimed at promoting her.

She opened up on how her serious boyfriend ended the relationship after Oboy Siki lied that a young man claiming to be her lover reached out to him.

"In what way does this help me, hype no don't say that. He is disgracing someone under the guise of hype, what kind of hype is that? What he is doing has cost me my relationship. My boyfriend has now jilted me. Sometimes I sit home and cry because he knows very well that all the things he says are lies".

"He goes round telling people that my boyfriend has reached out to him. Do you think I will date an immature person who would reach out to you Oboy Siki so you advise him? Are you the one to solve my relationship issue? Which mature guy in a relationship will reach out to Oboy Siki saying investigate Mimi for me. Nobody will do this," she cried out.

Peeps slam Oboy Siki

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video called out Oboy Siki on his actions.

@VimDiano stated:

"I love the way she shutd that papa j comment about "hype"good for her..some of these guys seem to think "hype" and " trending" proves you're talented."

@kobbyspage2430 reacted:

"Oh this's the girl Boys Boys was talking about, btw she's pretty oo. she's actress too nice one, but her interview is not vibe too bored."

@matildaeshun6198 indicated:

"What hype oboy is tarnishing the lady image which is bad koraaa it suppose to end

