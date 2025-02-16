Kumawood: Sweet Mimi Opens Up About Being Jilted By Boyfriend Because Of Oboy Siki, Video Trends
- A video of Ghanaian actress Sweet Mimi calling out Oboy Siki in an interview has left many sad
- This comes after she lamented that she had been dumped by her boyfriend due to the utterances of Oboy Siki
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed unhappiness with the veteran actor
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian actress Janet Brefo Jackosn aka Sweet Mimi is trending after he lashed out at veteran Kumawood actor Oboy Siki in the latest interview.
Her displeasure comes after her boyfriend broke up with her due to certain utterances made by Oboy Siki.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sweet Mimi who speaking in an interview refuted the assertion by the interviewer that the decision of Oboy Siki to draw her name into most of his conversations was aimed at promoting her.
She opened up on how her serious boyfriend ended the relationship after Oboy Siki lied that a young man claiming to be her lover reached out to him.
"In what way does this help me, hype no don't say that. He is disgracing someone under the guise of hype, what kind of hype is that? What he is doing has cost me my relationship. My boyfriend has now jilted me. Sometimes I sit home and cry because he knows very well that all the things he says are lies".
"He goes round telling people that my boyfriend has reached out to him. Do you think I will date an immature person who would reach out to you Oboy Siki so you advise him? Are you the one to solve my relationship issue? Which mature guy in a relationship will reach out to Oboy Siki saying investigate Mimi for me. Nobody will do this," she cried out.
Watch the video below:
Peeps slam Oboy Siki
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video called out Oboy Siki on his actions.
@VimDiano stated:
"I love the way she shutd that papa j comment about "hype"good for her..some of these guys seem to think "hype" and " trending" proves you're talented."
@kobbyspage2430 reacted:
"Oh this's the girl Boys Boys was talking about, btw she's pretty oo. she's actress too nice one, but her interview is not vibe too bored."
@matildaeshun6198 indicated:
"What hype oboy is tarnishing the lady image which is bad koraaa it suppose to end
Sweet Mimi refuses to kiss an actor on set
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweet Mimi got people talking after she refused to kiss an actor on set.
It happened as Sweet Mimi and her on-screen lover conversed and expressed their love for each other.
The movie director then told them to retake that scene because they were supposed to share a kiss.
The Country Called Ghana star responded saying she could not kiss the actor.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.