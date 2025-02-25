The parents of a Ghanaian politician, Pius Enam Hadzide, have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary

A video of the plush event has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens taking inspiration from their beautiful love story

Pius Enam Hadzide served as the former deputy minister of information and later as the CEO of the National Youth Authority

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The parents of former deputy information minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, have celebrated 62 years of marriage.

A plush event was organised over the weekend to mark the over six decades of marital bliss between the octogenarians.

Pius Enam Hadzide's parents celebrate 62 years of marriage with a plush party. Photo credit: @pius_enam_hadzide/IG & @the1957news/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Mr and Mrs Hadzide were joined by their children, grandchildren and excitedly proceeded to mark the special day.

Guests at the all-white event were treated to sumptuous meals and a good blend of contemporary and traditional Ghanaian music.

A video of the luxurious party sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured Pius Enam Hadzide's parents sitting at the high table and surrounded by their friends and loved ones.

The octogenarian couple were presented with a huge colourful cake and some bottles of champagne for their 62nd wedding anniversary celebration.

Pius Enam Hadzide is the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority. Photo credit: @pius_enam_hadzide/IG.

Source: UGC

During the event, Mr and Mrs Hadzide's friends and loved ones took turns on the microphone to pray and shower them with kind words.

This heartwarming moment was preceded by a presentation of gifts to the elderly couple by their loved ones.

Pius Enam Hadzide held several positions in the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP), serving as a deputy minister of information during the first few years of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He also later served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

Below is the video of the 62nd wedding anniversary of the octogenarian couple:

Reactions to Pius Enam Hadzide's parents' anniversary

The couple's love story has become a source of inspiration to many, particularly in this era where marriages are struggling to survive.

Below are some of the reactions to Pius Enam Hadzide's 62nd wedding anniversary.

@Ò TOBILOBA said:

"Mr and Mrs 62 years of marriage has 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren!!! What a God."

@Emelia Asante also said:

"Happy anniversary, may the Almighty Allah continue to bless you Ameen."

@mrs charity gyedu commented:

"Awwww, I tap into this blessings."

@kelvinelormwillia1 also commented:

"Please kindly let him (PIUS) know that his junior brother Malik Basintale extends his congratulations to his parents but very soon he will go to jail."

@soljabee wrote:

"At least some NDC members are in jail already so this is no news. They are the seniors there."

Pius Hadzide courts criticism over election promise

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh report, Pius Hadzide came under heavy criticism after promising to facilitate Asuogyaman constituents to travel to the US for the 2026 World Cup.

The video sparked wild reactions on social media with many Ghanaians criticising him over the promise.

Despite this mouthwatering promise, the former minister lost the election in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh