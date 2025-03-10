A video of a marriage ceremony between a Ghanaian lady and her obroni boyfriend has gone viral on social media

The couple reportedly met online and dated several months before the obroni man travelled to Ghana for the first time to marry her leaves

Many who came across the video thronged the comment section to congratulate the interracial couple

A young Ghanaian lady has earned the praise and respect of her peers after flaunting her obroni husband on social media.

The young, identified on her TikTok page as Bella Bae, and her obroni boyfriend reportedly married a few weeks after he visited Ghana for the first time.

An obroni man travels to Ghana for the first time to marry his Ghanaian girlfriend. Photo credit: @bellaj110/TikTok.

A video shared on TikTok chronicled the couple's dating phase, amid numerous video calls, to the moment they tied the knot.

The footage sighted by YEN.com.gh also captured the moment they walked down the aisle and exchanged their marital vows.

The couple reportedly met on social media and began their beautiful love story. Photo credit: @bellaj110/TikTok.

Bella Bae and her husband looked adorable together as they knelt before the officiating pastor to receive blessings on their journey to holy matrimony.

Due to the advancement in technology, which has turned the world into a global village, interracial marriages are gradually becoming a common phenomenon.

Aside from Bella Bae's marriage, there have been many Ghanaian women who are married to obroni men.

A couple of months ago, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady, Lamisi, tied the knot with her obroni boyfriend a few days after welcoming at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Lamisi also met her man on social media and courted each other virtually for several months before they eventually married.

Below is the video capturing the marriage between the Ghanaian lady and her obroni boyfriend.

Netzens congratulate the Ghanaian lady

After sharing the video of her marriage on social media, some netizens who chanced on it took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@Tina Telly said:

"God blessed ur new home love Jah guide you."

@Joan also said:

"Congrats sis may God richly bless your new home."

@Richoni commented:

"Congratulations to you dear, it is finished, may ur new home be blessed with respect, prosperity, peace and happiness, u deserve what you have gotten."

@Rukyadilib also commented:

"Congratulations to you, Auntie, may the good lord bless your new home with more happiness and peace."

Turkish man marries Ghanaian lady

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a man from Turkey came to Ghana to marry his Ghanaian girlfriend.

The couple tied the knot in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony held in Accra, where the Turkish man wore a three-piece kaftan.

