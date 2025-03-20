A Ghanaian lady has been left heartbroken and devastated after her boyfriend abruptly ended their relationship

In a viral video, the lady expressed her pain and frustration, advising her fellow women to be wary of sweet-talking men

She also lashed out at young girls participating in the "you are my moonlight" trend on TikTok, accusing them of enabling men's bad behavior

Ama Nsroma, a relationship expert shared some healing tips with the young lady in a discussion with YEN.com.gh

The unidentified lady was captured in a trending video weeping inconsolably over the end of the relationship.

The unidentified lady was captured in a trending video weeping inconsolably over the end of the relationship.

She suggested that her boyfriend, whose name has yet to be identified, jilted her for another woman.

In the video sighted on TikTok, the young lady further suggested that she invested time and resources into the relationship, only for her now ex-boyfriend to ditch her.

Reeling in pain, the heartbroken lady advised her fellow women to be wary of sweet-talking men.

Out of frustration, owing to the betrayal from her boyfriend, she lashed out at some young girls on social media participating in the "you are my moonlight" trend on TikTok.

"Ghanaians can be naive sometimes. So, despite all the heartbreak that boys keep dishing out to us, some girls have hopped on the 'you are my moonlight' trend. You girls are the reason boys keep treating us the way they do," she said.

Moments after making these remarks, the young lady broke down in tears, weeping over her heartbreak.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions to the Ghanaian lady's video

The heartbreaking video, which shows her weeping as she recounts how her boyfriend ended their relationship, has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

While some sympathise and offered words of consolation to the lady, others asked her to take responsibility for her wrong choices.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reaction below:

@Rabi said:

"When real guys ask you for love you turn back to them when it goes to wrong way then you want as to calm you down."

@pasta1 also said:

"Don't cry , you get another good man."

@nato1 commented:

"Come and join my broken heart group, okay. You will be fine."

@LETS PAINT also commented:

"Masa you make your wrong choice a fawokwasia Ko o."

While also reacting to this in an interaction with YEN.com.gh Ama Nsroma, a relationship expert, said the young lady was talking out of serious pain.

She said the best way for to heal from the heartbreak is to acknowledge the pain and seek help.

"She must acknowledge her pain, seek support, engage in self-care, and focus on personal growth. Time and faith help in healing the broken-hearted," she said.

