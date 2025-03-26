An elderly Ghanaian woman used her life experience to advise young ladies on their attitude towards men who propose to them

The elderly woman said young ladies must not rely on their beauty to keep refusing potential suitors since they would grow

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

An elderly Ghanaian woman has shared her love experience and used it to advice young ladies on accepting potential partners.

The woman said she refused to accept any of the men who proposed marriage to her and now regrets her decision.

Elderly woman cautions young ladies to desist from refusing every marriage proposal that comes their way.

In a video on X, the woman recounted that she was beautiful and kept refusing marriage proposals from men. She said she ended up giving birth without getting married.

“When I was young I did not settle down with one man because I thought I was beautiful and the toast of most men. I found reasons not to marry all the men that came my way. At a point, I just had to agree to cohabit with a man, get pregnant and have children. The man didn’t marry me and he died.”

“One man who was very serious and wanted to marry me gave up on me and married my friend. Today they have properties, and they travel abroad when they want. So, if I had accepted his proposal I wouldn’t be selling in the sun now,” she added.

According to the elderly woman her mother used to advise her on the rejection of men. However, she turned a deaf ear to all that was said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on elderly woman’s advise

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Emmaarthur64 said:

“This is a lesson.”

@mr_president789 wrote:

“She dey lie. She no learn anything 😂😂😂😂. She is contradicting herself.”

@Sammer_Rity said:

“Some you 2/4 ladies who dey figa say you be 10/10 should come and learn something from the old baddie. You won’t be young and pretty forever, so if man propose accept then marry am.”

@oddfaceEST wrote:

“Summary of the video: As a woman don’t marry a short man. As a woman give men a chance when they propose. Don’t advise women for less than 2 hours. Las las she disqualified all the above points saying women for chop demma body.”

@j3stblaze said:

“Is she not contradicting herself with the short man tin? what if that shortingo go change ya life.”

@Qwasi_Felix wrote:

“This woman be Kwahu woman. Proper Kwahu accent.😂😂.”

@de_sokky said:

“Justice for we the short guys🥹🥹🥹💔😭😭.”

@GimmieM28147 wrote:

“You can see the tears in her eyes.”

Ghanaian lady shares relationship experience

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman recounted her past relationship experience.

The lady said that her relationship did not last because they both made mistakes which they could not resolve amicably.

Netizens who saw the post shared mixed reactions in the comment section.

