A group of mourners attending the burial of Yaa Baby were involved in a tragic accident at the Kumasi ITP junction while returning from the cemetery

Contrary to earlier reports, the victim of the accident clarified that only one person died, not four, in the incident

The young man's account of the accident attracted mixed reactions from social media users who expressed their views in the comments section

A victim of the accident that occurred at the Kumasi ITP junction has spoken out following the incident.

According to the victim, one person died as a result of the crash. He explained that the incident took place while they were returning from the cemetery.

A victim of Yaa Baby's funeral accident explains what happened before the July 5, 2025, incident.

He further mentioned that they had initially been involved in a minor accident before the second collision, which ultimately claimed the life of one individual. The victim also expressed his relief, stating that he was fortunate to escape unscathed.

Mourners attending Yaa Baby's burial involved in accident

A tragedy happened at the funeral of Yaa Baby, the girlfriend of Ghanaian influencer GH Kobby, following an incident that occurred at the Kumasi ITP junction.

A group of mourners attending the burial of influencer GH Kobby's deceased lover, Yaa Baby, has been involved in an accident.

Yaa Baby's family and friends weep at her burial on July 5, 2025.

The sad incident reportedly happened at the ITP junction in Kumasi, when the group were on their way to bury Yaa Baby at the cemetery.

A video captured before the accident shows the group packed into a pickup vehicle and ready to set off.

They were all in black or red attire. Another video of the accident, which surfaced online, shows the pickup truck overturned, with some survivors rushing out while others, unable to move, were assisted by bystanders.

According to the young man's account, only one person passed away, contrary to reports that four people perished.

Watch the young man's account of the accident below:

Yaa Baby's family weep at her funeral

It was a solemn moment at the funeral of Yaa Baby when her family, friends and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects to her.

Her mother was inconsolable at the event despite efforts to ease the pain of losing her beloved daughter.

However, Obolo, a good friend who was present when Yaa Baby got shot, was missing at her burial.

Netizens react to young man's account of accident

Yaa Baby's mum shares daughter’s last words

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok star Philipa Yaa Baby tragically died after allegedly being shot accidentally by her boyfriend, GH Kobby, during a recreational trip to Seker in Yeji.

Yaa Baby’s mother has shared in an interview that she received a call from her daughter about 30 minutes before she was informed of her death.

She also shared other details about her relationship with her daughter, sparking reactions from social media users about a lack of discipline among the youth.

