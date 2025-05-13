Cassius Mailula endured the worst form of heartbreak after learning of the death of his mom on Mother's Day

Before the death of his mom, Pinky Mailula, the South African footballer had penned a touching message to celebrate her

Wydad Athletic Club, where he played on loan, and Toronto FC have all written consoling messages to him

On what should have been a day filled with joy and reflection, South African forward Cassius Mailula experienced an unimaginable heartbreak on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

While much of the world honoured maternal figures, the 23-year-old was struck by a tragedy that no celebration could soften.

Cassius Mailula lost his mother, Pincky Mailula, on Mother's Day, May 11, 2025. Photo credit: mailula.cassius/Instagram.

Cassius Mailula celebrates his mom on Mother's Day

The day began with a tender tribute.

Like many athletes marking Mother’s Day, Mailula shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for the woman who shaped his life and career.

“Happy Mother's Day, My Queen,” he wrote, paying homage to his mother, Pinky Mailula, who had long been a source of unwavering support.

Cassius Mailula learns of his mom's death in tragic circumstances

Later that evening, the Wydad Casablanca attacker took to the field in a crucial Botola Pro League fixture against RCA Zemamra.

True to form, Mailula made his presence felt, getting on the scoresheet in a 2-0 victory.

With sharp movement off the ball and clinical finishing, the Bafana Bafana attacker added a sixth goal to his seasonal tally, helping his side secure a strong finish in the Moroccan top-flight.

But the celebration was short-lived.

According to the South African news outlet, Kickoff, moments after the final whistle, Mailula was informed of his mother’s sudden passing.

The cause of her death remains unknown at the time of publication, but what is certain is the emotional weight the young star carried during those 90 minutes.

Cassius Mailula pens tribute to his late mother

By Monday, the pain had found its way into words. Taking to Instagram once again, Mailula penned a gut-wrenching tribute to his late mother:

"My Queen, my Angel, Pinkilash Waka, Chomi yaka bun. You have raised a star and a king, I’m so proud to call you my mother.

"You have always been a supportive mother and amazing human being. Today I smile because I know I have made you proud and that I gave you the best send-off by scoring for you in your last days with us on earth.

"Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for our family and for everything that you’ve done for me. Rest in Peace, My Queen. I love you now and forever."

Cassius Mailula's current and former club consoles him

His on-loan team, Wydad Athletic Club, as well as parent club Toronto FC, extended their condolences publicly, reflecting the deep connections Mailula has fostered across continents.

Who is Cassius Mailula?

Born in Ga-Molepo in Limpopo in 2001, Cassius Mailula’s rise has been swift and impressive.

He first made waves at Mamelodi Sundowns, where his versatility in the attacking third and knack for scoring important goals caught the attention of national selectors and international scouts alike.

In 2023, his outstanding performances earned him the Young Player of the Year award, a distinction that paved the way for his move to Major League Soccer with Toronto FC.

A year later, in a strategic decision to reignite his form and reunite with coach Rhulani Mokwena, Mailula joined Wydad Casablanca on loan.

Cassius Mailula's stats this season

This season, Mailula contributed directly to 12 goals, scoring five and assisting seven, as noted by Transfermarkt.

His positional awareness, agility in tight spaces, and composure in front of goal played a pivotal role in Wydad’s campaign, which ended with a third-place finish on 54 points, trailing champions RS Berkane by 16.

Ghanaian footballer dies on Mother's Day

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the passing of Ghanaian midfielder Gabriel Ahmed, who sadly died in Accra following a brief illness on Mother's Day.

Heartfelt tributes have since flooded in from both the Ghanaian and Ethiopian football communities, honouring his memory.

