Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang visited Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ home to mourn with her family

She was accompanied by key government officials and assured the late First Lady’s children of her full support

Nana Konadu passed away aged 76 at the Ridge Hospital after a short illness and is remembered as a champion of women’s empowerment in Ghana

Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has visited the residence of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Prof Jane Naana was accompanied by her Chief of Staff, Alex Segbefia; the Senior Political Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; her Press Secretary, Ama Pratt; and a host of other top government officials from the presidency.

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, visits Rawlings family, prays to uphold Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' legacy. Photo credit: Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

During the visit on Monday, 27 October 2025, the Vice President expressed her heartfelt condolences to Nana Konadu's children and family.

While assuring the children of the late former First Lady of her support, she also paid a glowing tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ legacy.

“We all know what she achieved, we all know the life she lived. We pray to God to grant her a peaceful rest and grant us the courage to continue her legacy,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Nana Konadu’s death and legacy

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

The late former First Lady died at the age of 76 after a short illness at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital.

Although an Ashanti by tribe, Nana Konadu was born in Cape Coast in the Central Region to the late J.O.T. Agyeman and his wife.

She is widely regarded as a pioneer of women’s empowerment and activism in Ghana, having established the 31 December Women’s Movement in 1984.

Through this movement, the late former First Lady promoted women’s participation in business, politics, and community development.

Nana Konadu married Jerry John Rawlings, who was then an officer of the Ghana Air Force, in 1977.

The couple has four children: Dr Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi.

She remains Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady, having served from 4 June to 24 September 1979, and again from 31 December 1981 to 7 January 2001.

In 2016, she became the first Ghanaian woman to contest the presidency, breaking the glass ceiling and paving the way for Ghana’s first female Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children struggle with grief as they visit the Jubilee House to inform the President of their mother's death. Image credit: @joy997, DailyViewGH, @switchfocus

Source: Instagram

Zanetor, Kimathi Rawlings devastated over mother’s death

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Children of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings appeared heartbroken as they visited the Jubilee House to officially inform the President of their mother’s death.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was visibly grief-stricken as she walked arm-in-arm with an elderly relative, while her brother Kimathi Rawlings also looked downcast.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings reportedly died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23, 2025, after she was transported there following a short illness.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh