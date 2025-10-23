Former President John Mahama has mourned the death of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has mourned the demise of former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The late former First Lady died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the age of 76 after a short illness at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

President John Mahama mourns the demise of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana's former First Lady. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

In a statement signed by the Minister for Government Communication, who also serves as the Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the presidency extended its deepest condolences to the family of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

"Government announces with deep regret and profound sorrow the untimely passing of former First Lady and Founder of the 31st December Women's Movement, Her Excellency Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings," the statement read.

"Mrs Rawlings passed away this morning after a short illness. Government extends its deepest condolences to her immediate family," it added.

A few facts about Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was born in Cape Coast in the Central Region to the late J.O.T Agyeman and his wife.

She is widely regarded as a pioneer of women's empowerment and activism in Ghana, establishing the 31 December Women’s Movement in 1984.

Through this movement, the late former Ghanaian First Lady promoted women's participation in business, politics, and community development.

As a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a party founded by her husband, she was elected in 2009 as the first female vice-chairperson of the NDC.

In 2011, she made history as the first Ghanaian woman to challenge a sitting president, the late John Evans Atta Mills, for the NDC’s flagbearer position at a delegate congress held in Sunyani.

Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, however, lost the flagbearer race by a wide margin

Ghanauans pay tribute to Nana Konadu

Ghanaians on social media have paid their tribute to the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@James Bisum said:

"May the good Lord comfort the bereaved family and the nation at large in this difficult moment and may her Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings soul rest in peace."

@ Francis Agbokey also said:

"Journey well, Mother of the 4th Republic of Ghana."

@Alex Giggs commented:

"Some of us are very very sad ooo she was the first person that took me to Tamale then ooo such a beautiful soul mummy rest in paradise. God bless you for everything you did for me. Accept my deepest condolences Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP and may the good Lord gives you strength and wisdom in this difficult situation or moment Hon."

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is an old girl of Achimota School. Credit: Asante Nation

Iconic photos Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

As Ghana mourned the passing of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, YEN.com.gh looked back on her mark on history through some photos.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' time as the longest serving first lady, from June 4, 1979, to September 24, 1979 and from December 31, 1981, to January 7, 2001, meant she was able to rub shoulders with iconic figures across three decades.

Born Nana Konadu Agyeman on November 17, 1948, in Cape Coast, she was educated in Achimota School, where she met her future husband, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

