A university graduate has taken to TikTok to share her worries after not being posted for National Service

Known on TikTok as B.B. Benson, she called on her followers for advice on what to do next

The comment section has been flooded with similar complaints, while others who have been posted say they have refused to go

A graduate has taken to social media to express her frustration after not being part of the first batch of released NSS postings.

University graduate is trending after a video she posted online for not being posted by National Service Authority. Image credit: NSS, B.B. Benson/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video posted on November 3, 2025, B.B. Benson explained that almost all her colleagues had been posted, but she was still waiting.

Anxious about the situation, she took to TikTok to seek advice.

“I’m in the house because I was not posted to any institution. Everyone I know has been posted. The postings came out last week, and mine didn’t. I was hoping that by Friday, it would have been out,” she said.

“I’m anxious. I just want to know if others also haven’t been posted and are having the same problem.”

She further expressed her hope that when her posting is finally released, she would be assigned to a good institution.

She described how worrying it has been to see where some of her colleagues have been posted.

“I’m just praying that when the posting comes, I get a good institution because some of the postings I’ve been seeing are scary,” she exclaimed.

Netizens react to graduate not posted by NSS

Many online have sympathised with her, sharing similar experiences over the delays in the posting process.

aphina❤️ wrote:

"Those who have been posted haven’t started work yet because the organisations have not called them after submitting their letters hmmm."

didisglamgallery wrote:

"I have been posted, but I haven’t gone to where I was posted yet saf."

BIG DERA added:

"I haven’t gotten my pin 😂😂 anyway, I think cos am a Nigerian (a foreign student)."

Abena_evelyn said:

"My dear, I’ve been posted, but I’ve still not heard from my user agency… they told me they’ll give me a call, but still no call 🥺🥺."

A university graduate is seeking for help after she was not posted for National Service. Image credit: B.B. Benson/TikTok, NSA

Source: UGC

NSS Personnel Ditches National Service to ‘Jakpa’

In other stories, a lady has gone viral after abandoning her NSS duties to travel abroad.

In a TikTok video, @lordinaamu28 proudly showcased her new surroundings abroad.

Though she did not share the exact country, she confirmed she was no longer in Ghana.

Adding a humorous touch, she mimed to the trending sound clip, 'It’s not my problem'.

The comments section reflected how many Ghanaian youths wanted to relocate abroad.

YEN.com.gh have compiled several reactions on TikTok:

Grace Boateng wrote:

“Ɛnoa nono aaaa 😂😂😂”

Akua Nyamedo wrote:

“I tap into your blessing, sis.”

sno497 also wrote:

“It’s not a big deal problem for meeee 😂”

Akosua Kwahu Hemaa (Patriot) added:

“Na saa na w’ɔti? 🤣🤣🤣”

NSS personnel recount her first-day experience

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an NSS personnel member has gone viral after sharing her experience on her first day at work.

Her TikTok account of the day captured the joy and warmth with which she and her colleagues were received, an experience many online have debated as not being the norm for most new service personnel.

In the trending video, the young lady expressed how grateful she felt to finally begin her service.

Source: YEN.com.gh